FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bpdnews.com
BPD Detectives Seeking Charges After Loaded Firearms and Multiple Magazines Recovered as Part of Investigation into Non-Fatal Triple Shooting in Hyde Park
At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Stuck by Hypodermic Needle While Attempting to Defuse Volatile Situation at Rowe’s Wharf
At about 8:00 PM on Saturday November 5, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a vandalism in progress at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf after a man shot flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel causing damage to the dock and nearby water vessels.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
Christopher Corcoran arrested, charged in double shooting in Melrose
Melrose police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that occurred in the town Sunday evening that left two men injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose was arrested without incident around 2 p.m. on Monday in Saugus. He was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license, according to a statement from the Melrose Police Department.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester
At about 1:13 PM, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say
Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester
At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
ABC6.com
Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Sunday shooting in Melrose
Police have arrested the man they suspect of shooting two men in Melrose on Sunday. According to Melrose Police, Christopher Corcoran, 44, was arrested Monday after the Melrose native allegedly shot two men in the area of Waverly Place following a verbal altercation Sunday night. Police responded to the scene...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest a Medford Man on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
At about 9:34 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of 516 Columbia Road in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers conducted a CJIS query on a motor vehicle whose registration was listed...
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting as city leaders boost police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police announced an arrest Monday in connection with one of several shootings in the city Sunday night. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
