ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Moravian football suffers road loss at Franklin & Marshall

LANCASTER, Pa. - Former Parkland quarterback Ty Tremba threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Franklin & Marshall to a 56-7 victory over Moravian on Saturday at Shadek Stadium. Tremba finished with 317 yards passing for the Diplomats, who also got three rushing scores from Aaron Rascoe....
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition

The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
ALLENTOWN, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy