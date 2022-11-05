Read full article on original website
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bethlehem Catholic football bombards Blue Mountain, advances to district final
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and both quarterback Luke Thomas and wide receiver Jaiden Ellis-Lahey agreed their 20-yard touchdown connection in the waning seconds of the first half was the best of the four TDs Thomas tossed in Bethlehem Catholic High School’s 41-16 victory over Blue Mountain.
A full 48 minutes propels Parkland football past Nazareth, into district semis
Parkland football coach Tim Moncman called for his team’s attention after its 40-25 defeat to Emmaus last week. “Do you know how scary you could be if you ever put 48 minutes together?” the Trojans coach asked. Apparently, the message was received. “They walked out (of the locker...
Moravian Academy’s Kraus conquers field, course en route to state cross country crown
Virginia Kraus conquered both other runners and a cross country course. The Moravian Academy freshman stormed to the PIAA 1A cross country championship Saturday at the Hersheypark Course in Hershey. Kraus crossed the line in 18 minutes and 54 seconds, 42 seconds faster than runner-up Chelsea Hartman of Shady Side...
Catasauqua football kicks FG as time expires to beat Palisades, advance to D-11 final
FULL STORY: Catasauqua football completes comeback in mirror-image playoff rematch against Palisades. The Catasauqua football team charged all the way back from a 14-point deficit and clinched the District 11 Class 2A semifinal win over Palisades with a field goal as time expired on Saturday night. Senior Christian Fye kicked...
Moravian football suffers road loss at Franklin & Marshall
LANCASTER, Pa. - Former Parkland quarterback Ty Tremba threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Franklin & Marshall to a 56-7 victory over Moravian on Saturday at Shadek Stadium. Tremba finished with 317 yards passing for the Diplomats, who also got three rushing scores from Aaron Rascoe....
Catasauqua football completes comeback in mirror-image playoff rematch against Palisades
Two weeks ago, the Catasauqua football team let a 14-point halftime lead slip away in a 20-17 home overtime loss to Palisades with the Colonial/Schuylkill League White Division title on the line. On Saturday night, it was time for the Rough Riders to reverse those results with a District 11...
Taylor helps make sure opening Lehigh wrestling win no close shave
Good thing Nathan Taylor isn’t a modern-day Sansom. Unlike the Biblical hero, who lost all his strength when his copious hair shorn, the Lehigh freshman 285-pounder kept all his power and more when he lost his locks. Taylor’s 7-4 win over JJ Dixon in his dual-meet debut for the...
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Eagles will be ‘hard pressed’ to maintain pace on offense, NFL insider says
The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFL halfway through the 18-week regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But it won’t be easy for the Eagles to run the table and become the first team to finish the regular season undefeated since...
Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition
The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
PA Bacon Fest weather: Unseasonably warm weekend with possible showers Sunday on tap in Easton
UPDATE: The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS) The smell of bacon cooking was mixing with a south wind in Easton on Saturday morning, making for an unusually savory and unseasonably warm start to the weekend. Saturday’s high temperature in...
Suns vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. This...
