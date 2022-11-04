ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cardinal Newman thrashes Gulliver Prep to complete perfect regular season

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

MIAMI — Welcome to the 10-0 club, Crusaders .

Cardinal Newman's 2022 team swore itself in with a 54-14 blowout of Gulliver Prep (5-4) on Thursday, completing the program's first perfect regular season since 1982.

The feat has now been accomplished three times in Newman history, the first coming in 1970.

Like local legend and Newman former coach Sam Budnyk , Crusaders head coach Jack Daniels has two perfect regular seasons on his resume spanning 30 years of experience.

Daniels' last undefeated run came in 2013 at Dwyer when the Panthers took down Niceville, 55-39, for a 15-0 record and the Class 7A state championship, suggesting a good omen for the two-seed Crusaders, anticipating a region final matchup with top-seed Chaminade-Madonna (9-0).

Even with his staff and his own stern defense of Crusaders who found themselves victim to contested and questionable flags from refs — especially in the first half — Daniels always gives the kids the heap of the credit.

"We didn't think it was possible this quickly, but we've got a great coaching staff and a great group of kids that believe in each other and play for each other so it's awesome," Daniels said.

Recent: What would the FHSAA brackets look like if the playoffs started today?

Free: Check out our weekly high school sports newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7sIA_0izTmmF500

Here are three takeaways from Newman's trip down south:

Something to prove

There was no shortage of fuel to the fire for the Crusaders entering Week 11.

Newman anticipated that former quarterback Davi Belfort would be under center for the Raiders and returning starters had yet to forget the memory of the 49-13 loss Gulliver handed the Crusaders last October.

A fun addition came with the scoreboard at Gulliver's host site, Tropical Park, reading "Cardinal Gi" in reference to Cardinal Gibbons, which defeated the Raiders 31-14 earlier in the season.

Admittedly, Gulliver's defense probably wished it was defending Gibbons' run game rather than Newman senior Henry Bennett and sophomore Jaylin Brown.

The duo pounded their way downfield to consistently put Newman in the red zone, Bennett putting the Crusaders on the board with a 4-yard touchdown rush to tie it up at the top of the second after a costly pass interference call positioned Gulliver for a 7-0 advantage.

"Shoutout to all the linemen. They opened up holes for us and made us look good," Brown said.

Bennett doubled down on the kudos to the O-line, including Newman running backs coach Robert Sifrit.

"He's been working us hard in practice and we've been training so it just shows on the field when we go out there," Bennett said.

A third-quarter rush for 20 yards from Brown put the ball on the 10-yard line, ultimately resulting in kicker Anthony Hinds' second field goal of the day, following his inaugural squib in the second quarter that sealed a 10-7 lead and took some pressure off the offense.

'I'm happy with what we've got'

With special teams insurance igniting confidence, Newman quarterback Luke Warnock found his stride in the air and senior Kristian Strong at tight end for a 30-yard touchdown and another to sophomore Naeshaun Montgomery from the 25 to seal a 22-7 lead at the half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVe4E_0izTmmF500

Junior Dallas Desouza led Newman's receiver room with two touchdown passes from the three-star, including a forty-yarder that pushed the scoreboard to 39-7 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

"This is the standard for us," Warnock said.

Despite Gulliver opting not to field the Newman former and starting unranked senior Stefano Luis at quarterback instead, it was still important for Warnock to have a statement game having taken the three-star Belfort's job with the Crusaders.

"Davi's a really good kid. He's got a good family. Just didn't want to play at Cardinal Newman," Daniels said. "I don't know why. But we're happy with what we've got."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqKIA_0izTmmF500

Adding four more touchdowns to the stat sheet, Warnock has 32 on the season, now tied with No. 1 passer for Class 1M, Chaminade-Madonna junior Cedrick Bailey.

"I can't think of a team that can stop us. Our offense, our defense, our front seven — I've never seen a front seven like ours," Warnock said.

Trenches run Gulliver through gantlet

Newman's O-line cleared the way for the win from start to finish.

Aside from a lackluster first-quarter appearance and fourth-quarter coverage mishap allowing a Gulliver touchdown, so did the defense.

"We figured that as a coaching staff, we knew we were going to have a rough first quarter," Daniels said. The Crusaders had just come from meetings with 3-7 St. John Paul II and 1-8 SLAM Academy, both wins, just not exactly the ones a team needs to be prepared for the grit of Gulliver.

"It's hard for us to get county schools to play and I think Valerie Miyares is behind that. They don't want to play and there's nothing I can do about it, so we have to find teams to play." Daniels said, referring to the Palm Beach County School District's director of athletics.

Adversity aside, senior Chris Presto looked to the scoreboard and spoke for the team: "We expected this to happen."

The Crusader D-line held the Raiders to two scoreless quarters, highlighted by junior Ta'Narie Locust and Presto's drive-toppling tackles and three sacks — including one on third down for 15 yards of loss — for Kent State commit Maverick Gracio.

"Maverick is one of the greatest players in the state, without a doubt," Daniels said, also happy to see Gracio excel at guard this week in addition to his regular post on the edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMlhF_0izTmmF500

"We're dominating in the trenches," Gracio said. "It's great to be out here with my brothers and I can't wait to start these playoffs and make a run."

The Crusaders are hungry, but Gracio says he's "starving."

"Chaminade, we're coming for sure," he warned.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cardinal Newman thrashes Gulliver Prep to complete perfect regular season

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Athlete of the Week is live! Here are the latest poll nominees

Welcome to Athlete of the Week from The Palm Beach Post!. The poll is open until noon Thursday. Congratulations to last week's winner, Zoe Zudans from Suncoast volleyball!. Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.
BOCA RATON, FL
247Sports

Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout

Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami

Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
margatetalk.com

RECAP: High School Football in Coconut Creek: Week 11

For one last time during the regular season, three high school football teams in Coconut Creek competed Friday Night. With any hopes of possibly making the postseason, North Broward Prep needed a win. They were able to get it against Archbishop McCarthy High School to move to 5-5 on the season on Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WCTV

U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
calleochonews.com

3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami

To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy