Cardinal Newman thrashes Gulliver Prep to complete perfect regular season

MIAMI — Welcome to the 10-0 club, Crusaders .

Cardinal Newman's 2022 team swore itself in with a 54-14 blowout of Gulliver Prep (5-4) on Thursday, completing the program's first perfect regular season since 1982.

The feat has now been accomplished three times in Newman history, the first coming in 1970.

Like local legend and Newman former coach Sam Budnyk , Crusaders head coach Jack Daniels has two perfect regular seasons on his resume spanning 30 years of experience.

Daniels' last undefeated run came in 2013 at Dwyer when the Panthers took down Niceville, 55-39, for a 15-0 record and the Class 7A state championship, suggesting a good omen for the two-seed Crusaders, anticipating a region final matchup with top-seed Chaminade-Madonna (9-0).

Even with his staff and his own stern defense of Crusaders who found themselves victim to contested and questionable flags from refs — especially in the first half — Daniels always gives the kids the heap of the credit.

"We didn't think it was possible this quickly, but we've got a great coaching staff and a great group of kids that believe in each other and play for each other so it's awesome," Daniels said.

Here are three takeaways from Newman's trip down south:

Something to prove

There was no shortage of fuel to the fire for the Crusaders entering Week 11.

Newman anticipated that former quarterback Davi Belfort would be under center for the Raiders and returning starters had yet to forget the memory of the 49-13 loss Gulliver handed the Crusaders last October.

A fun addition came with the scoreboard at Gulliver's host site, Tropical Park, reading "Cardinal Gi" in reference to Cardinal Gibbons, which defeated the Raiders 31-14 earlier in the season.

Admittedly, Gulliver's defense probably wished it was defending Gibbons' run game rather than Newman senior Henry Bennett and sophomore Jaylin Brown.

The duo pounded their way downfield to consistently put Newman in the red zone, Bennett putting the Crusaders on the board with a 4-yard touchdown rush to tie it up at the top of the second after a costly pass interference call positioned Gulliver for a 7-0 advantage.

"Shoutout to all the linemen. They opened up holes for us and made us look good," Brown said.

Bennett doubled down on the kudos to the O-line, including Newman running backs coach Robert Sifrit.

"He's been working us hard in practice and we've been training so it just shows on the field when we go out there," Bennett said.

A third-quarter rush for 20 yards from Brown put the ball on the 10-yard line, ultimately resulting in kicker Anthony Hinds' second field goal of the day, following his inaugural squib in the second quarter that sealed a 10-7 lead and took some pressure off the offense.

'I'm happy with what we've got'

With special teams insurance igniting confidence, Newman quarterback Luke Warnock found his stride in the air and senior Kristian Strong at tight end for a 30-yard touchdown and another to sophomore Naeshaun Montgomery from the 25 to seal a 22-7 lead at the half.

Junior Dallas Desouza led Newman's receiver room with two touchdown passes from the three-star, including a forty-yarder that pushed the scoreboard to 39-7 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

"This is the standard for us," Warnock said.

Despite Gulliver opting not to field the Newman former and starting unranked senior Stefano Luis at quarterback instead, it was still important for Warnock to have a statement game having taken the three-star Belfort's job with the Crusaders.

"Davi's a really good kid. He's got a good family. Just didn't want to play at Cardinal Newman," Daniels said. "I don't know why. But we're happy with what we've got."

Adding four more touchdowns to the stat sheet, Warnock has 32 on the season, now tied with No. 1 passer for Class 1M, Chaminade-Madonna junior Cedrick Bailey.

"I can't think of a team that can stop us. Our offense, our defense, our front seven — I've never seen a front seven like ours," Warnock said.

Trenches run Gulliver through gantlet

Newman's O-line cleared the way for the win from start to finish.

Aside from a lackluster first-quarter appearance and fourth-quarter coverage mishap allowing a Gulliver touchdown, so did the defense.

"We figured that as a coaching staff, we knew we were going to have a rough first quarter," Daniels said. The Crusaders had just come from meetings with 3-7 St. John Paul II and 1-8 SLAM Academy, both wins, just not exactly the ones a team needs to be prepared for the grit of Gulliver.

"It's hard for us to get county schools to play and I think Valerie Miyares is behind that. They don't want to play and there's nothing I can do about it, so we have to find teams to play." Daniels said, referring to the Palm Beach County School District's director of athletics.

Adversity aside, senior Chris Presto looked to the scoreboard and spoke for the team: "We expected this to happen."

The Crusader D-line held the Raiders to two scoreless quarters, highlighted by junior Ta'Narie Locust and Presto's drive-toppling tackles and three sacks — including one on third down for 15 yards of loss — for Kent State commit Maverick Gracio.

"Maverick is one of the greatest players in the state, without a doubt," Daniels said, also happy to see Gracio excel at guard this week in addition to his regular post on the edge.

"We're dominating in the trenches," Gracio said. "It's great to be out here with my brothers and I can't wait to start these playoffs and make a run."

The Crusaders are hungry, but Gracio says he's "starving."

"Chaminade, we're coming for sure," he warned.

