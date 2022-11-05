Zeeland West football knocks off St. Joseph for district title

ST. JOSEPH - Rolando Robelin missed a few games at the end of the regular season with a pulled hamstring.

The Zeeland West junior made up for lost time on Friday night, though, as he rushed for 186 yards and scored three touchdowns to help lead the Dux to a 36-18 win over St. Joseph in the Division 3 district finals. Zeeland West exacted some revenge in the process, as they fell in the final minute of last season's first round playoff game to St. Joseph (9-2) when the Bears scored a touchdown to escape with a 29-26 win at Zeeland Stadium.

Zeeland West (10-1), which captured its first district title since 2015, now moves on to play in the regional finals against Muskegon (9-2) next weekend. The Dux defeated Muskegon in the final seconds of their regular-season matchup.

"It's just my offensive line giving me room upfront," Robelin said after the game. "All the respect in the world to St. Joseph because they really got off the ball today, but our offensive line is some dogs out there and it all starts with them. It's an awesome feeling and kind of a revenge story, especially after losing to St. Joseph last year. We were just so focused on this game and came into it this year with a better mindset. I've seen Zeeland West play all throughout my life and get countless wins, but it's amazing to be a part of it. I can't even explain it."

Zeeland West coach John Shillito was impressed with the way his junior running back ran the ball after missing almost half of the season.

"We missed him for three weeks and since he's come back, I think he's a little fresher actually," Shillito said. "He's got unique quickness, but he also runs with physicality."

Zeeland West got going right away, as Parker Holman raced 35 yards at the 9:34 mark of the first quarter to give the Dux an early 6-0 lead.

The Dux defense made the first of several key fourth down stops on St. Joseph's initial possession of the game, as they plugged the running lane on a fourth-and-2 play from St. Joseph's own 30-yard line. Zeeland West was unable to make St. Joseph pay, though, as the Bears strung out Robelin on a fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line to get the ball back.

St. Joseph proceeded to embark on a 20-play, 95-yard drive from its own 5-yard line, with Joron Brown scoring from two yards out to give the Bears their only lead of the game at 7-6 with 10:14 left before halftime.

The Dux answered back immediately, as Shillito and his staff dialed up a play-action pass with quarterback Trevor Wallar finding a wide-open Robelin for a 39-yard touchdown strike down the sideline to give the Dux a 12-7 lead that they would never relinquish with 7:55 left in the second quarter.

"As soon as I saw that (St. Joseph) safety come down, I knew I had some green," Robelin said. "We practiced it and it was the right time to use it. The adrenaline from the crowd was amazing tonight. It's great to know that people care about us (regarding all of the fans who traveled from Zeeland)."

The Zeeland West defense came up huge again on another fourth-and-2 play for St. Joseph, with Nate Machiele, Trey Sloothaak, and Brody Smeyers combining to stop the Bears on their own 36-yard line.

Wallar finished the night 2-of-2 for 58 yards (both resulting in touchdowns), with his second completion coming on Carter Hughes's leaping 19-yard touchdown grab between two defenders on a fourth-and-5 play to make it 20-7 Zeeland West with 3:32 left in the first half.

St. Joseph's Max Taylor drilled a 46-yard field goal right before halftime and Bears quarterback Matt Lanier scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:59 to go in the third quarter to cut the Zeeland West lead to just 20-18.

Robelin helped make sure that the Dux would maintain their lead, though, as he raced 55 yards down to the St. Joseph 25-yard line on the very next play from scrimmage. He capped the drive with a 4-yard blast into the end zone to give Zeeland West a little breathing room at 28-18 with 5:38 to go in the third.

Holman made a huge tackle to stop St. Joseph's Brown a yard short on a 4th-and-8 play at the Dux 35 and Robelin subsequently finished off the scoring with his second rushing touchdown of the night from one yard out with 8:49 remaining in the game.

Orion Yant's interception with 5:24 to go in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for Zeeland West.

"We were playing for a district championship, a 10-win season, and a chance to go back up to Hackley Stadium," said Shillito. "That's enough (motivation) right there. It was a great, satisfying win for us. Our defense really played hard. I thought everybody played well on D for us. There were times when the tempo that (St. Joseph) goes with knocked us on our heels a little bit, but I really thought in the second quarter and fourth quarter we were able to catch up to their speed. Coach (Andrew) Pratley has forever gone for it on fourth down and we knew that's what they like to do."

One of the defensive leaders for Zeeland West was senior middle linebacker Parker Lovell. Lovell produced numerous quarterback pressures, helped keep the second level of the defense strong, and even chased down the speedy St. Joseph running backs outside the numbers a couple of times.

"Going into this game, we knew we didn't wanna lose to St. Joe again," Lovell said. "We started off a little bit slower (on defense), but coach made a change and ever since that we've been firing on all cylinders. Every game we've just been getting better and better. When I get into a spot like that where I'm chasing down a guy, the adrenaline kicks in, and it's just instincts at that point. We're gonna be working hard playing Muskegon next week and we'll see if we can pull out another 'W.' When we were younger, it was always great going to (watch) the playoff games and stuff, so being in that position right now is unreal."

Robelin finished the night with 21 carries for 186 yards and the two touchdowns for Zeeland West. He also caught one pass for the 39-yard touchdown. Geurink chipped in 89 yards, while Holman added 85 yards and a score on the ground for the Dux.

Smeyers had 15 tackles, while Machiele and Lovell both chipped in 13 for Zeeland West. The Dux defense held St. Joseph to less than half of its normal point total, as the Bears came into the contest averaging around 40 points a game.