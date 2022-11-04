ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Roundup: Simi police chase mail theft suspects to LA, arrest in fatal hit-and-run, more

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi police pursue mail theft suspects into LA

Two mail theft suspects were arrested after a pursuit into Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The theft was reported around 1:13 p.m. at a U.S. Postal Service office at 225 Simi Village Drive.

A post office employee said the suspects had driven into the secured parking lot and stolen a "large amount" of mail from the loading dock area. The witness gave police a description of the two suspects and their vehicle and provided a partial license plate number.

A patrol officer soon spotted the vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 118 and tried to pull it over. The driver did not yield, launching a pursuit that continued into Los Angeles, according to police.

The chase ended on surface streets in the San Fernando Valley after the suspects tried to discard the mail from the car. Officers stopped the car using a tactical move known as a PIT maneuver near Rinaldi Street and Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills, the department said.

No injuries were reported. Simi police recovered the stolen mail with help from Los Angeles Police Department personnel.

Police arrested the pair, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, both from Los Angeles. The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, felony evasion and conspiracy and was booked into county jail. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and mail theft and later released to the custody of her parents.

Gunfire suspect apprehended after pursuit

Oxnard authorities used a Taser to subdue a suspect who had allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle on Friday.

The gunfire incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Saviers Road, near the intersection with Bryce Canyon Avenue in south Oxnard.

Witnesses told Oxnard Police Department officers the driver of a white SUV pulled in behind another vehicle, got out of his SUV and fired several rounds from a handgun at the other car.

Before officers arrived, the victims and the suspect had fled the scene.

Investigators later found the suspect vehicle in the 100 block of South McKinley Avenue in the La Colonia neighborhood. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old Oxnard man, was seen getting into the SUV around 2:30 p.m., when he drove northbound.

When the suspect parked nearby in the 100 block of North Bonita Avenue, officers tried to contact him. But as they got out of their vehicle, the suspect reportedly accelerated, launching a short pursuit.

While in an alley along South McKinley, the suspect’s SUV allegedly collided with a police vehicle, resulting in minor damage.

The man tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody after officers used a Taser, according to the police account.

The suspect was treated for his injuries and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony reckless evading and resisting arrest. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Marshall’s Office. He remained in jail Friday night

Driver arrested in April pedestrian fatality

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Oxnard man Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in April.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 10 near Thompson Boulevard and Ash Street.

The victim, identified as Maximillian Soroko, 30, of Santa Clarita, was crossing Thompson in a crosswalk when he was hit by a silver car. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police found the vehicle the next day in Oxnard, authorities said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Ventura police arrested Frank Godinez Estanol III on a warrant. He was charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with a felony fatal hit-and-run violation and an infraction for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Estanol was booked into county jail with bail set at $100,000 and was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon, court records show.

Meth seized during warrant search

Oxnard Police Department detectives seized a "large quantity" of methamphetamine during a warrant search on Friday, the agency said.

During October, drug enforcement investigators had been looking into the activities of a 53-year-old Oxnard man suspected of selling meth. They gathered enough evidence for a search warrant.

On Friday, the suspect was pulled over while driving in the 1600 block of Channel Islands Boulevard. Officers found meth, cash and other evidence of narcotics sales before arresting the man on suspicion of narcotics violations.

Hotel payroll fraud nets prison time

Two former hotel managers were sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling $1 million from payroll at several local hotels, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The suspects, identified as Alejandro Mendez Hernandez, 49, of Fair Oaks, and Shawn Eldon Nichols, 58, of Lawndale, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to charges of conspiracy, grand theft and identity theft, as well as the special allegation they stole more than $500,000. Hernandez's wife was also charged and sentenced to two years felony probation.

The three hotels were owned by the Mian Cos. and included two hotels in Oxnard and a Hilton Garden Inn in Calabasas. Between 2013 and 2018, the two suspects would issue paychecks to former or fake employees and then deposit the checks themselves, prosecutors said. They also gave themselves unauthorized bonuses, diverted vendor payments and hosted events at the hotels that would fraudulently not be paid for.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Marc Leventhal of the fraud and technology crimes unit.

Memorial for Borderline shooting anniversary

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office will host a memorial on Monday for the fourth anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.

On the night of Nov. 7, 2018, the shooting at the country music venue in Thousand Oaks killed 12 people, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.

In partnership with the nonprofit Give an Hour, the memorial will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Borderline Healing Garden at Conejo Creek North Park, 1379 E. Janss Road.

The event will include personnel from Give an Hour and the DA's crime victims assistance unit to offer support and honor lives lost in the shooting.

To learn more about services and support groups available, email Kelly Muklevicz, supervising victim advocate, at kelly.muklevicz@ventura.org.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com , and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs .

Related
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Kills Motorcyclist, Shuts Down 101 Freeway

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in the city of Oxnard on Sunday night, Nov. 6, around 10:13 p.m. Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on US-101 at Rice Avenue where arriving units discovered a coupe had rear-ended a motorcycle which ejected the rider in the process.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multiple People Killed in Fiery Crash in Ventura County

Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Point Mugu Sunday morning. Around 4:20 a.m. police responded to calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles. One car was completely engulfed in flames. A small SUV and a Subaru collided. The small SUV was carrying four people that were all...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Single Vehicle Fatal Collision (11-5-22)

DRIVER 24 year-old Oxnard resident (name withheld pending next of kin notification) CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Edison Drive.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
signalscv.com

Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing

A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
