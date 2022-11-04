Roundup: Simi police chase mail theft suspects to LA, arrest in fatal hit-and-run, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi police pursue mail theft suspects into LA

Two mail theft suspects were arrested after a pursuit into Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The theft was reported around 1:13 p.m. at a U.S. Postal Service office at 225 Simi Village Drive.

A post office employee said the suspects had driven into the secured parking lot and stolen a "large amount" of mail from the loading dock area. The witness gave police a description of the two suspects and their vehicle and provided a partial license plate number.

A patrol officer soon spotted the vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 118 and tried to pull it over. The driver did not yield, launching a pursuit that continued into Los Angeles, according to police.

The chase ended on surface streets in the San Fernando Valley after the suspects tried to discard the mail from the car. Officers stopped the car using a tactical move known as a PIT maneuver near Rinaldi Street and Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills, the department said.

No injuries were reported. Simi police recovered the stolen mail with help from Los Angeles Police Department personnel.

Police arrested the pair, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, both from Los Angeles. The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, felony evasion and conspiracy and was booked into county jail. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and mail theft and later released to the custody of her parents.

Gunfire suspect apprehended after pursuit

Oxnard authorities used a Taser to subdue a suspect who had allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle on Friday.

The gunfire incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Saviers Road, near the intersection with Bryce Canyon Avenue in south Oxnard.

Witnesses told Oxnard Police Department officers the driver of a white SUV pulled in behind another vehicle, got out of his SUV and fired several rounds from a handgun at the other car.

Before officers arrived, the victims and the suspect had fled the scene.

Investigators later found the suspect vehicle in the 100 block of South McKinley Avenue in the La Colonia neighborhood. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old Oxnard man, was seen getting into the SUV around 2:30 p.m., when he drove northbound.

When the suspect parked nearby in the 100 block of North Bonita Avenue, officers tried to contact him. But as they got out of their vehicle, the suspect reportedly accelerated, launching a short pursuit.

While in an alley along South McKinley, the suspect’s SUV allegedly collided with a police vehicle, resulting in minor damage.

The man tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody after officers used a Taser, according to the police account.

The suspect was treated for his injuries and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony reckless evading and resisting arrest. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Marshall’s Office. He remained in jail Friday night

Driver arrested in April pedestrian fatality

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Oxnard man Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in April.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 10 near Thompson Boulevard and Ash Street.

The victim, identified as Maximillian Soroko, 30, of Santa Clarita, was crossing Thompson in a crosswalk when he was hit by a silver car. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police found the vehicle the next day in Oxnard, authorities said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Ventura police arrested Frank Godinez Estanol III on a warrant. He was charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with a felony fatal hit-and-run violation and an infraction for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Estanol was booked into county jail with bail set at $100,000 and was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon, court records show.

Meth seized during warrant search

Oxnard Police Department detectives seized a "large quantity" of methamphetamine during a warrant search on Friday, the agency said.

During October, drug enforcement investigators had been looking into the activities of a 53-year-old Oxnard man suspected of selling meth. They gathered enough evidence for a search warrant.

On Friday, the suspect was pulled over while driving in the 1600 block of Channel Islands Boulevard. Officers found meth, cash and other evidence of narcotics sales before arresting the man on suspicion of narcotics violations.

Hotel payroll fraud nets prison time

Two former hotel managers were sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling $1 million from payroll at several local hotels, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The suspects, identified as Alejandro Mendez Hernandez, 49, of Fair Oaks, and Shawn Eldon Nichols, 58, of Lawndale, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to charges of conspiracy, grand theft and identity theft, as well as the special allegation they stole more than $500,000. Hernandez's wife was also charged and sentenced to two years felony probation.

The three hotels were owned by the Mian Cos. and included two hotels in Oxnard and a Hilton Garden Inn in Calabasas. Between 2013 and 2018, the two suspects would issue paychecks to former or fake employees and then deposit the checks themselves, prosecutors said. They also gave themselves unauthorized bonuses, diverted vendor payments and hosted events at the hotels that would fraudulently not be paid for.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Marc Leventhal of the fraud and technology crimes unit.

Memorial for Borderline shooting anniversary

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office will host a memorial on Monday for the fourth anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.

On the night of Nov. 7, 2018, the shooting at the country music venue in Thousand Oaks killed 12 people, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.

In partnership with the nonprofit Give an Hour, the memorial will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Borderline Healing Garden at Conejo Creek North Park, 1379 E. Janss Road.

The event will include personnel from Give an Hour and the DA's crime victims assistance unit to offer support and honor lives lost in the shooting.

To learn more about services and support groups available, email Kelly Muklevicz, supervising victim advocate, at kelly.muklevicz@ventura.org.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com , and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Simi police chase mail theft suspects to LA, arrest in fatal hit-and-run, more