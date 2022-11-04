ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Kaitlyn Schroeder outlasts Catherine O'Donnell to advance in PXG Women's Match Play; Auston Kim also moves on

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
Kaitlyn Schroeder of Jacksonville and Auston Kim of St. Augustine advanced from pod competition to the round of 16 in the PXG Women’s Match Play Championship on Friday at the World Golf Hall of Fame Slammer & Squire.

Survivors of the three nine-hole matches, in which points for winning holes determined the pod champions, will begin 18-hole match play on Saturday. There will be two rounds on Saturday and the semifinals and championship match will be on Sunday.

Play begins on both days at 8 a.m.

Schroeder, a 17-year-old who will enroll at Alabama in January and earlier this week was named the American Junior Golf Association girls player of the year, birdied the first playoff hole to beat Nease graduate Catherine O'Donnell in Group E. Both had 16.5 points (one point for winning a hole, a half-point for tying) and Schroeder was 1-0-2 in her three nine-hole matches.

Kim won Group H with a 2-1 record and 18.5 points. Katie James of St. Simons Island, Ga., won Group I with a 2-1 record and 18 points.

Schroeder was the highest stroke-play qualifier seed to survive pod play (fifth). No. 1 seed Natasha Oon was 1-1-1 in Group A, with Elayna Bower matching the highest point total in pod play with 21 (Amanda Tan scored 21 points to win Group J). No. 2 seed

Bailey Tardy finished one point behind Mariel Galdiano in Group B, No. 3 Keera Foocharoen finished third in Group C behind winner Maria Parra and No. 4 Anne Yu finished third to Ji Eun Baik in Group D.

Defending champion Jessica Porvasnik also finished behind Galdiano in Group B.

Other pod winners were Nannette Hill, Cindy LaCrosse, Alison Muirhead, Rachel Stous, Megan Robb, Jean Reynolds, Therese Warner and Josee Doyon.

PXG Women's Match Play Championship

Saturday

Round of 16

Elayna Bowser vs. Josee Doyon, 8 a.m.

Auston Kim vs. Katie James, 8:08 a.m.

Ji Eun Baik vs. Megan Robb, 8:16 a.m.

Kaitlyn Schroeder vs. Rachel Stous, 8:24 a.m.

Mariel Galdiano vs. Therese Warner, 8:32 a.m.

Cindy LaCrosse vs. Amanda Tan, 8:40 a.m.

Maria Parra vs. Jean Reynolds, 8:48 a.m.

Nannette Hill vs. Alison Muirhead, 8:56 a.m.

Quarterfinals, first match 1 p.m.

Sunday

Semifinals, 8 a.m.

Championship match, approximately 12:30 p.m.

