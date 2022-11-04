Nease boys, Ponte Vedra girls win 2022 FHSAA Class 3A state swimming championships

From both sides of the Battle of the Bridge, they're now the leaders of the pack.

Nease captured the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A boys swimming championship, while Ponte Vedra repeated as girls champion Friday night at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletic Center in Stuart.

Nease topped the boys standings with 290 points, 50 ahead of Tampa Jesuit and 120 clear of Tallahassee Chiles, and Ponte Vedra dominated the girls list with 340.5 points. St. Petersburg placed second in the girls ranking at 211 points, with Nease one point back in third.

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Bishop Kenny-Bolles memories strong from last Crusader win

Ponte Vedra started the evening with victory — Annie Wohlgemuth, Annabelle MacAdams, MaryAgnes Smith and Sophie Fox combining to win the girls 200-yard medley relay in 1:44.82 — and never let up.

Wohlgemuth combined with Olivia Copland, Kate Pelot and Penny Zarczynski to win the girls 200 free relay in 1:35.41, Wohlgemuth won her favored 100 back in an automatic All-American time of 54.40 and placed second in the 100 butterfly, Penny Zarczynski won the 100 freestyle and took second in the 50 free, and MacAdams finished third in the 100 breast.

Fox, Copland, Zarczynski and Valentina Fraga-Albo also led Ponte Vedra to second in the girls 400 free relay.

In the boys competition, Nease won at the beginning and the end: Dylan Ramos, Rich Nguyen, Joseph Wyatt and Matthew Koziol set an automatic All-American time of 1:32.88 to win the boys 200 medley relay. Then, in the closing 400 free relay, Wyatt, Koziol, Brandon Gear and Walker Lanoue combined for a winning time of 3:08.64.

Koziol also took third in the boys 50 free, tying with Jack Mainville of St. Augustine, and third in the 100 free, while Nguyen picked up a third in the 100

breaststroke.

Nease's Charlotte Driesse and Natalie Padgett swam a 1-2 in the girls 200 individual medley, Driesse came in third in the 100 free and Olivia Moore placed third in the girls 200 free.

All three combined with Addison Schroeder for victory in the 400 free relay and the runner-up spot in the 200 free relay.

Also celebrating was Fleming Island. The Golden Eagles' Ava Brinkman won the Class 3A diving championship, while Maryn McDade won her second state title with

victory in the 50 free.

For Fletcher, Maxwell Shaver took second in boys diving with 349.80 points.

On Saturday, a pair of runner-up performances highlighted the evening for Northeast Florida swimmers, as Bartram Trail's boys placed third in Class 4A team standings.

Bartram Trail finished with 147 points, enough for third place behind Sarasota and Miami Braddock.

Senior Raymond Prosinski led the charge for Bartram Trail, swimming 1:37.86 for second in the 200-yard freestyle behind Jacob Hamlin of Orlando Boone.

The Bears also placed second in the boys 200 free relay, where the combination of Abdelrahman Shaheen, Aidan Wood, Luke VanDeusen and Prosinski touched in 1:24.57, less than a third of a second behind Boca Raton.

Sarasota Riverview led the girls standings with 387 points, followed by Oviedo and Windermere. Creekside led Northeast Florida schools in 11th place with 75 points.

The Creekside girls fared best in the 200 medley relay, where Danica O'Dwyer, Leslie

Dame, Emma Netzley and Kylie White combined for fourth place in 1:48.85. Atlantic Coast's Jayla Covington finished sixth in the girls 50 free, and Sandalwood's Tayler Graham came in sixth in girls diving.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nease boys, Ponte Vedra girls win 2022 FHSAA Class 3A state swimming championships