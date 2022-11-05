ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Diner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabs fellow patron after becoming ‘irate’ by his behavior: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing

 Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

