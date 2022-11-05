Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Thousands of marathon revelers cheer on runners at crucial merging point in Brooklyn
Fifty-thousand runners from all over the world participated Sunday in the New York City Marathon.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
NYPD: Woman fatally struck by van in Brooklyn
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a getaway driver that fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn.
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
Watch: FDNY saves woman hanging from burning Manhattan high-rise
It's called a high-rise rescue. Patti Ryan was filming on her cellphone as the FDNY climbed onto ropes and freed a woman hanging from the 20th-floor window.
Election 2022: Gov. Hochul campaigns with former President Bill Clinton in downtown Brooklyn
Dozens of people came out to show their support in what has become a competitive race between Hochul, who is seeking her first four-year term in office, and her opponent Republican candidate Lee Zeldin.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
