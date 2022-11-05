NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO