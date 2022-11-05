Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay
Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured. State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
Palisades Mall hosts annual Rockland County Fashion Week show
The world of high fashion made its way to the Hudson Valley Saturday as the Palisades Mall hosted the annual Rockland County Fashion Week Show.
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
The Home We Know Today
Over the centuries, our small local communities in Sussex and Morris County have significantly changed. Reforming these once vast farmlands into these now suburban parts of New Jersey. One might ask how we got here. How were many farms in the once rural and isolated towns of Roxbury and Hopatcong tore down and turned into the homes of our modern-day community?
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Bayonne to unveil statue to the real ‘Rocky’ at city park on Nov. 12
The rough-and-tumble boxing champ from the streets of Bayonne who inspired the iconic “Rocky” film series and two other movies will never be knocked down again. City officials announced last week plans to unveil a larger-than-life, 2,500-pound statue honoring hometown legend Chuck Wepner during a ceremony at Dennis P. Collins Park at noon on Nov. 12.
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion (ASCR), located at 333 Mount Hope Avenue, in Rockaway Township. The state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit...
Tired of delays and inaction, Weehawken group plans rally to tell NY Waterway: Get out!
Weehawken residents who live near NY Waterway’s ferry maintenance and refueling facility are fed up — fed up with the noise, fed up with the pollution, fed up with the eyesore and fed up with feeling ignored by officials. They want the facility, next to Molos restaurant and...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
