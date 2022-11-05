ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
roxburyreview.com

The Home We Know Today

Over the centuries, our small local communities in Sussex and Morris County have significantly changed. Reforming these once vast farmlands into these now suburban parts of New Jersey. One might ask how we got here. How were many farms in the once rural and isolated towns of Roxbury and Hopatcong tore down and turned into the homes of our modern-day community?
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne to unveil statue to the real ‘Rocky’ at city park on Nov. 12

The rough-and-tumble boxing champ from the streets of Bayonne who inspired the iconic “Rocky” film series and two other movies will never be knocked down again. City officials announced last week plans to unveil a larger-than-life, 2,500-pound statue honoring hometown legend Chuck Wepner during a ceremony at Dennis P. Collins Park at noon on Nov. 12.
BAYONNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion (ASCR), located at 333 Mount Hope Avenue, in Rockaway Township. The state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ

