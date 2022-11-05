ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22

Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Girls Soccer Falls to Albertus Magnus in State Regional Round

The Vestal Girls soccer team squared off with Section I's Albertus Magnus at Johnson City high school on Friday afternoon to try and advance further into the State Tournament. The Golden Bears were shut out 4-0, as their season came to an end. Highlights are featured above.
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire damages home in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
BIG FLATS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 7, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 5,000 people attended the unveiling of the Harry L. Johnson monument in Johnson City yesterday afternoon. Three young boys broke into a sporting goods store at Washington Street last night. They stole four guns and...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY

