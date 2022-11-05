Read full article on original website
Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22
Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
Ithaca football wins first Liberty League title in program history
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS)– For the first time since joining the Liberty League, the nationally ranked No. 11/12 Ithaca College football team has secured the outright title with a 31-28 victory at Union College on November 5. Ithaca earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time since 2014 and […]
Whitney Point Field Hockey Remains Undefeated With NYS Class C Regional Win, Advances to State Final Four
The wins keep coming for the Whitney Point field hockey team as the Eagles shut out Canastota 9-0 to advance to the NYS Class C final four. Brenna Bough scored four goals, Genevieve Huston added two while Sadee Short, Huston, and Delana James each added a pair of assists. The...
Maine-Endwell Rolls by Johnson City, Faces Norwich in Class B Final
The Maine-Endwell Spartans handled the visiting Wildcats in the Section IV Semi-final to advance to the Section Championship game, which will be against Norwich next weekend. Check out the highlights from M-E's 51-26 win at home above!
Moravia & Groton Win Semi-Finals, Will Battle for Section IV Championship
Both the Moravia Blue Devils and Groton Indians handled their competition on Saturday afternoon, to advance to the Section IV Championship for 8-Man football. Check out the highlights from both teams win's above!
Delhi Runs Away in 2nd Half Win over Walton, Advances to Class D Championship
The Delhi Bulldogs took down the Walton Warriors in a Class D battle to see who would face Tioga in the Section IV Championship game next week. The Bulldogs led 21-12 at halftime, and didn't look back, riding their momentum and taking a 42-20 victory. Check out the highlights from...
Vestal Girls Soccer Falls to Albertus Magnus in State Regional Round
The Vestal Girls soccer team squared off with Section I's Albertus Magnus at Johnson City high school on Friday afternoon to try and advance further into the State Tournament. The Golden Bears were shut out 4-0, as their season came to an end. Highlights are featured above.
Fire damages home in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A blaze broke out around 2 a.m. in the second floor of a Horseheads home located on 2nd St. Firefighters were able to contain the fire upstairs and stopped it from damaging too much of the outside of the house. A neighbor told our reporter on...
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
Newest Wall of Stars Inductee
DeMauro's paintings have been shown at over 50 national exhibits, including the Whitney Museum of Art and the national portrait gallery at the Smithsonian Institute.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
100 Years Ago: November 7, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 5,000 people attended the unveiling of the Harry L. Johnson monument in Johnson City yesterday afternoon. Three young boys broke into a sporting goods store at Washington Street last night. They stole four guns and...
Latest numbers, November 4th
The number of COVID-related hopitalizations in Broome County has increased by 7 since yesterday.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Donna Lupardo Profile
New York's 123rd Assembly seat is one of the few legislative districts in Upstate New York that were unchanged by redistricting.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
