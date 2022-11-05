Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.

