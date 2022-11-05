Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
One organization's concerns over Aniah's Law ahead of Election Day
Folks are heading to the polls this coming Tuesday and one of the choices Alabama voters will have to decide is whether or not to adopt Aniah's Law. The proposal is named in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station in 2019. The suspect in her killing was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.
Statewide Amendment 10 is companion to proposed recompilation of Alabama Constitution
Statewide Amendment 10 that will appear on ballots throughout Alabama on Tuesday is a companion to the proposal for the Alabama Constitution of 2022, which voters will also see on their ballots. Voters will decide whether to ratify the Constitution of 2022, which is a recompiled version of the Alabama...
Here’s when polls open on Election Day and where your polling place is in Alabama
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Polls will open at 7 a.m. across the state on Tuesday. You can find your polling place here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Sample ballots can be...
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
Alabama Amendment 7 clarifies economic development spending for cities, counties
Statewide Amendment 7 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday would bring uniformity to how cities and counties can use public funds to help promote economic development. It would be the latest in a series of revisions to a prohibition in Alabama Constitution’s of 1901. Section 94 of the Constitution prohibits cities and counties from lending credit or granting public money or other things of value to benefit private entities.
Election 2022: Alabama Libertarians look to play spoiler, and win ballot retention
It’s been 20 years since John Sophocleus played the role of spoiler in the 2002 Alabama governor’s race that ushered in an era of Republican dominance in the state’s top elected office. Sophocleus, a Libertarian, received 23,272 votes, or enough to have made a difference in the...
wbrc.com
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?
More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
Alabama officials and residents have fifth largest age gap in the US, study says
Alabama elected officials and residents have an average difference of 26.8 years, a new study found. Alabama’s governor and congresspeople have an average age of 66.6, while the average age of residents is 39.8 years old. Coventry Direct, a life insurance company, compiled a list of governors and members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and compared their ages to the average age of residents, based on census data.
WSFA
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election: Alabama
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters will face big decisions on their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. State-wide races will appear on everyone’s ballot. Gov. Kay Ivey looks to hold off Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers, while Republican Katie Britt and Democrat Will Boyd face-off to replace outgoing Senator Richard Shelby. But most of the choices […]
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten amendments will also be on the ballot for voters...
$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama
A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
wvtm13.com
Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Comments / 0