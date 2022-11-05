Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions
The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Football: Delbarton takes over early to roll past St. Joe’s in Non-Public A opener
Ryan Trafford rushed in a pair of touchdowns as sixth-seeded Delbarton rolled to a 42-6 win over 11th-seeded St. Joseph (Met.) in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in Morristown. Delbarton (5-5) will travel to face third-seeded and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals...
Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022
More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee is the NJ.com girls tennis Player of the Year, 2022
By this point, Fort Lee’s Stephanie Yakoff is used to winning. She’s also acquired a ton of awards and accolades inside and outside of high school. And for the third time, Yakoff is the NJ.com Girls Tennis Player of the Year for 2022.
Ramapo comes up with stop when necessary to halt Ridge comeback and advance to North 1, Group 4 final
Ramapo senior linebacker Christian Stettner may have been dealing with a shoulder that had popped out while trying to contain the pounding Ridge running attack, but that did not take anything away from his football IQ. After showing off his toughness by staying in and playing through some pain, Stettner...
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less.
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
Football: Ford takes over again as No. 6 TRN rolls past Marlboro in South, Group 5 semis
Micah Ford put on another electrifying performance to score five touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North rolled to a 42-6 win over fourth-seeded Marlboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs, in Toms River. Thanks in...
Football: St. Peter’s Prep cruises past Notre Dame in Non-Public A first round
Robert Long threw five touchdown passes and rushed for one as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, downed 14th-seeded Notre Dame 57-22 in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Jersey City. Long got St. Peter’s Prep (7-3) on the...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Football: Ridgewood honors Chuck Johnson with pregame tribute for 300th win (WATCH)
While it may not have been as ‘standard’ as he would have hoped, Ridgewood co-head coach Chuck Johnson picked up his 300 and 301st career wins with last week’s forfeit victories over Montclair. One overruled the Maroons’ 17-10 loss to the Mounties in Week 7 of the...
Is the Rutgers basketball game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers’ season opener vs. Columbia
Columbia faces Rutgers in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to Big Ten Plus. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s basketball.
North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4
Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
Football: Northern Highlands gets revenge, four turnovers in win at Irvington (Photos)
When grading the performance of his Northern Highlands defense throughout the season, head coach Dave Cord would give the unit high marks in every aspect except for one - forcing turnovers. Those elusive turnovers finally came for this Highlanders defense, and the timing of them couldn’t have been better.
