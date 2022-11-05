ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

CBS Sports

Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today

No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11

AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs. Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs...
AUSTIN, TX
leanderisd.org

Running onto the State Podium

Runners from Leander ISD’s high schools brought home a collection of medals from the UIL Cross Country State Meet Friday and Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. Vandegrift High School senior Kevin Sanchez defended his 2021 6A championship with another top time, bringing home the gold medal yet again. Kevin’s time helped propel the VHS Boys Team to a second place finish.
ROUND ROCK, TX
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With GameDay's Decision

ESPN's "College GameDay" appears to be heading back to Texas for the second time this season. College football insider Brett McMurphy is hearing that the ESPN pregame show will be at Texas for the major showdown against TCU. "Looks like College Game Day headed back to Austin for 2nd time...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022

Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

High winds, hail and heavy rain hit the Austin area, causing flight delays

High winds are passing through much of the Austin area Friday night, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes. As a result of the storm, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded departing and arriving flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but that order was lifted shortly before 9:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Election: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees

ROUND ROCK, Texas - There are 16 candidates running for seats on the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Five of seven of those seats are incumbents. The seats that will be decided in the Midterm Election are Place 3, 4, 5, and 6. The seat for Place 1 will be decided in a special election.
ROUND ROCK, TX

