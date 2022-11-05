High winds are passing through much of the Austin area Friday night, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes. As a result of the storm, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded departing and arriving flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but that order was lifted shortly before 9:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO