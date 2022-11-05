Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of TexasTravel MavenMarble Falls, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs. Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs...
leanderisd.org
Running onto the State Podium
Runners from Leander ISD’s high schools brought home a collection of medals from the UIL Cross Country State Meet Friday and Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. Vandegrift High School senior Kevin Sanchez defended his 2021 6A championship with another top time, bringing home the gold medal yet again. Kevin’s time helped propel the VHS Boys Team to a second place finish.
Texas Back In AP Rankings Following Road Win Over Kansas State
The Longhorns are back in the AP Top-25 following Saturday's win over Kansas State.
College Football Fans Are Furious With GameDay's Decision
ESPN's "College GameDay" appears to be heading back to Texas for the second time this season. College football insider Brett McMurphy is hearing that the ESPN pregame show will be at Texas for the major showdown against TCU. "Looks like College Game Day headed back to Austin for 2nd time...
Texas is Officially Bowl Eligible, But There is Now Much More at Stake
With the win over Kansas State, Texas is now bowl eligible, but more importantly, they are back in the thick of the Big 12 title race.
Pride is What's Left for Texas AM
The Texas A&M Aggies need to win their last three games to be bowl eligible.
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold near Austin
What a time to be alive, the Houston Astros throw a no-hitter in the World Series and the Powerball jackpot has rolled on again, this time to $1.5 billion, but not before a Texan got their hands on some serious cash from a secondary prize.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a pedestrian accident occurred in Austin on Sunday. The crash happened off the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway at around 12:30 a.m.
hellogeorgetown.com
This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022
Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers for Wednesday's drawing but not the elusive Powerball.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
fox7austin.com
Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
kut.org
High winds, hail and heavy rain hit the Austin area, causing flight delays
High winds are passing through much of the Austin area Friday night, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes. As a result of the storm, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded departing and arriving flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but that order was lifted shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Severe storm threat mounting for Friday evening, early Saturday morning
A threat of strong to severe thunderstorms is mounting for the Austin area ahead of Friday afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches the area.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Election: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees
ROUND ROCK, Texas - There are 16 candidates running for seats on the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Five of seven of those seats are incumbents. The seats that will be decided in the Midterm Election are Place 3, 4, 5, and 6. The seat for Place 1 will be decided in a special election.
"Our deepest condolences" | Fort Hood releases statement on death of soldier in fatal crash
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's note | The video below is on a previous segment. "The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team." Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `. Oswald died...
Comments / 0