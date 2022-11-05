ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Thousands waking up Monday without power across Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people in the north Sound are waking up without power on Monday. As of 10:40 a.m., the outages are affecting 30,840 homes and businesses across Snohomish County, according to the county's PUD website. PUD hopes to get nearly all of the power restored by 9 a.m., but about 10% may not have power until 8 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Wind damage, river floods and heavy mountain snow Saturday

Powerful winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across Western Washington Friday night into early Saturday morning. Thankfully, the worst of the winds is over. However, river flooding and mountain snow will remain a concern today. A Wind Advisory expired at noon for western Snohomish County, Whidbey...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight

Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather

City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mountain snow and chilly lowland showers

SEATTLE - As of midday Sunday, the worst of the mountain snow is over for the weekend. However, there could still be several inches of new snow for the passes by Monday morning. This could drop visibility and create dangerous conditions for drivers. Here in the lower elevations, there's a small chance for snow mixing with rain at times today and tomorrow!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Saturday Everett Storm Updates

10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
EVERETT, WA
yaktrinews.com

‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW

SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest

SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy