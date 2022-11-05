Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
KOMO News
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
KOMO News
Compass Housing Alliance in Seattle to extend shelter hours due to cold weather
SEATTLE, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced their plans to activate tier 2 weather response protocols, from Sunday Nov. 6 until Friday Nov. 11. In addition, the Compass Housing Alliance are extending their hours from Nov. 6 until Nov. 11, as well as opening extra beds...
KOMO News
Thousands waking up Monday without power across Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people in the north Sound are waking up without power on Monday. As of 10:40 a.m., the outages are affecting 30,840 homes and businesses across Snohomish County, according to the county's PUD website. PUD hopes to get nearly all of the power restored by 9 a.m., but about 10% may not have power until 8 p.m.
KOMO News
Snohomish County plagued by power outages following windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people are without power in Snohomish County Saturday night following the strong winds that whipped through western Washington Friday. Nearly 90,000 customers were experiencing power outages as of Saturday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. The outages largely affected residents and businesses in...
q13fox.com
Wind damage, river floods and heavy mountain snow Saturday
Powerful winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across Western Washington Friday night into early Saturday morning. Thankfully, the worst of the winds is over. However, river flooding and mountain snow will remain a concern today. A Wind Advisory expired at noon for western Snohomish County, Whidbey...
q13fox.com
Drivers ignoring chain requirements spin out, force closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers ignoring chain requirements forced the closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., WSDOT Snoqualmie sent out a tweet about the closure. They said that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at milepost 34...
q13fox.com
Lake Stevens sounded like "war zone" with trees coming down in Friday night storm, residents say
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Massive trees came down Friday and Saturday as a storm swept through the Lake Stevens area, with neighbors saying it sounded like a "war zone". "It was crazy last night," said Mick Holgren. His car was damaged by a tree in his driveway in Lake Stevens....
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
myedmondsnews.com
Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight
Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
q13fox.com
Tacoma crews prepared all year for severe weather storms
The silver lining to the severe weather storm heading our way is that emergency officials saw it coming. This foresight gave them time to prepare for the worst.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mountain snow and chilly lowland showers
SEATTLE - As of midday Sunday, the worst of the mountain snow is over for the weekend. However, there could still be several inches of new snow for the passes by Monday morning. This could drop visibility and create dangerous conditions for drivers. Here in the lower elevations, there's a small chance for snow mixing with rain at times today and tomorrow!
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
myeverettnews.com
Saturday Everett Storm Updates
10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
yaktrinews.com
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW
SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
KOMO News
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest
SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
Comments / 0