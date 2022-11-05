Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
HS Football: Adair, No. 7 Delsea never take foot off pedal in SJ3 semifinal win
There have been times this season when the Delsea football team hasn’t practiced up to its standards, yet simply proved to be more talented than the opposition and came away with victorious on game day. Leading into their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 3 semifinal, the Crusaders were laser-focused...
Girls Soccer: 2022 North, Non-Public B section final - DePaul vs. Saddle River Day
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022
More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
Football: Ground game leads No. 20 Mainland past Long Branch in CJG4 semifinals
Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns to power third-seeded Mainland, No 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-20 win against seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland (9-1) will play top-seeded Middletown South for the championship next...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Football: Ford takes over again as No. 6 TRN rolls past Marlboro in South, Group 5 semis
Micah Ford put on another electrifying performance to score five touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North rolled to a 42-6 win over fourth-seeded Marlboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs, in Toms River. Thanks in...
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Boys Soccer: Waldwick defeats Wallington, wins second consecutive N1G1 title
Waldwick and Wallington clashed in a defensive slug fest in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 finals, but it was Waldwick who emerged victorious with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from senior Alex Manziano and an eight-save shutout from sophomore goalkeeper Axel da Silva. Waldwick and...
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
Girls Tennis: Final NJ.com Top 20 for 2022
The girls tennis season is now without a Tournament of Champions like very other sport that had one, but the sectional tournaments and the group championships shook the rankings up a lot. Pingry move dup and switched places with Marlboro. Pingry won the Non-Public side to go along with Prep...
Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others
Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
Girls Soccer: South, Non-Public A final preview - Red Bank Catholic vs. Paul VI
