ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022

More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Final NJ.com Top 20 for 2022

The girls tennis season is now without a Tournament of Champions like very other sport that had one, but the sectional tournaments and the group championships shook the rankings up a lot. Pingry move dup and switched places with Marlboro. Pingry won the Non-Public side to go along with Prep...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others

Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy