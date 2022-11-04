ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
FanSided

Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
BROOKLYN, NY
rolling out

LeBron James lies about listening to Migos when he was on the Miami Heat

There’s a running joke on social media that LeBron James tells unprovoked fibs when someone asks him a question. On Nov. 6, the tradition continued as James paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff by changing his profile picture to a photo of him and also dressing similarly to him before the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
thecomeback.com

Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment

Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
STANFORD, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Stanford lands commitment from son of NBA All-Star

The Stanford Cardinal landed a significant commitment from the son of an NBA icon on Monday. Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time All-Star Peja Stojakovic, announced he was choosing Stanford ahead of Oregon, UCLA, and Texas. The small forward out of Carmichael Jesuit in California is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247 Sports, and was pursued by other top programs as well.
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy