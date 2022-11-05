Digital Bullet Agency Helps Real Estate Investors and Mortgage Brokers Dominate Search Engines Using Premier SEO Techniques

Read full article on original website
Impact Professionals Reinforces Its Original Content Strategy With New Series, The Shift
BRADENTON, Fla. - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Impact Professionals, a newly developed, over-the-top (OTT) streaming service featuring positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals, underscores its commitment to its original content strategy with the release of the new series, The Shift — an Impact Original. The Shift represents the first of several series in Impact Professionals' content strategy as it gears towards producing compelling, unique, and original shows built for several target audiences.
Enfield UK Conveyancing Lawyer For Buyers & Sellers: Fast Title Transfer Launch
AVRillo Conveyancing (+44-20-8370-3877), a leading law practice that focuses on the real estate industry, launches its updated property conveyancing service. London,United Kingdom - November 6, 2022 /PressCable/ — Through the firm’s updated service, sellers can quickly complete the legal process required to transfer ownership of their property to the buyer....
Ontra Acquires Alternative Investment Software Provider Captain
The acquisition marks another milestone in the growth strategy of Ontra’s digital fund lifecycle management solution. Ontra, the leading provider of contract automation and intelligence solutions for the world’s most prominent asset managers, today announced its acquisition of material assets of Captain, a technology and thought leader in the alternative funds space. The move will allow Ontra to further bolster its legal operating system for private markets, providing asset managers with a more streamlined and efficient experience for private markets transactions. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.
Experts Say Email Marketing Will Rule in 2023. Here's What Businesses Need to Know
SYDNEY - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Zib Digital, the premier digital marketing agency Sydney wide, despite the constantly shifting digital environment, email marketing remains a key way for businesses to connect with and learn about their customers. HubSpot reveals that there are 4 billion daily email users...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Opendoor Technologies Inc. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OPEN
If you acquired Opendoor securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Opendoor class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9133 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Airbnb's 'Display Total Price' Tool Lets Guests See Listing's Actual Price, Including Those Dreaded Cleaning Fees
Airbnb users are about to have a better sense of what they’re signing up for when they book supposedly affordable weekend getaway listings. CEO Brian Chesky announced a number of new transparency features impacting the way it displays prices in a tweet Monday, including a new toggle feature which will display cleaning fees and other additional compulsory charges. Users who click the new “Display total price” toggle feature will see the true total price of their trip, before taxes, in search results as well as on the app’s map and on listing pages. The tool attempts to address growing criticism from some users who claimed the app’s nightly rates, which don’t clearly include additional fees, made certain listings appear more affordable than they actually were.
HeadBox Partners With Major Hospitality Groups Across Melbourne to Produce 3D Models
MELBOURNE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, function venues Melbourne wide are embracing new technologies such as 3D modelling to stand out. The events industry is back with a bang after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and 3D modelling is helping venues secure bookings from international and interstate guests.
Cabot Corporation Recognized by Investor’s Business Daily as One of the 100 Best ESG Companies
Company recognized for second consecutive year as a top stock for environmental, social and governance values. Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced it has been named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 list. The fourth annual list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance. Cabot moved up in ranking this year to No. 24 and is featured on the list for the second consecutive year.
The 'Retire Early with Digital Investing' Financial Movement Modernizes Investing for Financial Freedom and Early Retirement - Profit Spotters
Retire Early with Digital Investing (REDI), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing. Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day....
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to...
Travel app Hopper raises $96M from Capital One to double down on social commerce
As a part of the funding, Hopper says it’s extending its partnership with Capital One (which led Hopper’s Series F) to create new travel products aimed at Capital One customers. Hopper’s tech already powers Capital One Travel and Premier Collection, Capital One’s marketplace of hotels and resorts exclusive to Capital One Venture X cardholders. It’s a safe bet that similar experiences along that vein are forthcoming.
SheaMoisture Releases Its First-Ever Impact Report and Partners With Radio Personality and Entrepreneur Angela Yee to Announce a New Community Impact Grant
The company sets a new corporate standard as it works to create Black generational wealth. Today, SheaMoisture publishes its first-ever report outlining its impact on the Black community and the company’s mission of creating generational wealth to help close the over $11 trillion racial wealth gap*. Powered by the...
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Manage Your Transactions With Ease With Spenmo
NEW YORK - November 6, 2022 - (Newswire.com) One of the most important areas that a business manager/owner needs to focus on is keeping track of the company's transactions. When a company starts out, it is easy to keep track of transactions like invoice payments for vendors. This is because the number of vendors is low and they can be managed manually. As your company grows, it becomes difficult to track payments. Expenses towards different vendors or the various overhead payments that need to be made become harder to trace. With growing transaction needs, there is a possibility of delays or expenditure transparency. This is where Spenmo steps in to help you. If you want to manage your business transactions with ease and sort them out using a single channel, then you should avail yourself of the services of this application.
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Airbnb will soon show prices inclusive of all fees in search results
Chesky said that once you turn on the toggle, you will see the total price (excluding taxes) in search results, map listings, price filters and listing pages. Plus, users will be clearly able to see the breakdown of fees, services charges, discounts and taxes for the property and the trip. Despite these changes, it’s still annoying that you won’t know how much in taxes you have to pay until you reach the last step in the booking.
As Electric Skateboarding Grows in Popularity, Experts Explain What It Is and How It Works
MELBOURNE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to skateboards and longboards retailer Twelve Board Store, electric skateboards open up a whole new world of possibilities, giving riders the ability to ride off-road and uphill without breaking a sweat. Here, the leading Melbourne retailer explains the appeal of the new sport and how beginners can get involved.
How to Create B2B Content That Doesn’t Suck
Go to google and type a keyword relevant to your business. Any keyword. You will see vendor blogs, how-to guides, and listicles that are all trying hard (and succeeding) to rank for that keyword. Yet, do you notice something about the content?. It all sucks. It’s either dry and boring,...
