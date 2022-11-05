Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
NRVNews
Warden, Sr., Ronald James
Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
NRVNews
Kinser, Sterling Smith
Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
NRVNews
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
NRVNews
Hairston, William Dwayne
William Dwyane Hairston, 61 of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Stella Mae Parker; father, Nathaniel T. Claytor; sister, Carolyn Sue Fontaine; niece, Sarah Elizabeth Carroll; and nephew, Christopher Paul Hairston. Dwyane is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Hairston;...
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
pcpatriot.com
Delaney’s Kitchen serves up Southwest Virginia soul cooking
Not long ago, myself and a group of comrades were doing some volunteer work in the Fairlawn area. It was a little after noon and not one of us had eaten, so finding suitable nourishment at a reasonable price became a top priority. Though Fairlawn has several chain restaurants, I...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
Kingsport Times-News
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
WSLS
Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
NRVNews
Blacksburg Leaf Collection
Loose and bagged leaves are collected each fall for town refuse and recycling customers. There will be Leaf pick-up crews in each of the four quadrants for the duration of leaf collection. Loose and bagged leaves will be collected, at the same time, in the East and West sides of Blacksburg, starting Monday October 24-Friday December 3. Heavily forested neighborhoods will be revisited the week of December 5.
wfxrtv.com
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
NRVNews
Turpin, Roger
Roger Turpin, 47 of Radford passed away on October 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Turpin. Roger is survived by his mom, Sharon Turpin; children, Layla Turpin, Colin Turpin, Abby Turpin, Bryan Turpin, Cynthia Turpin, Joshua Turpin, Kayla Bullion, and Jessice Bullion; grandchild, Harmony Turpin; and brother, Donnie Turpin.
Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas
There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
WSET
Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
