ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Bella Smith

"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
Daily Mail

Judge dismisses mother's wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible when her daughter, 10, took part in the so-called Blackout Challenge which had popped up on her 'For You' page

A wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible for the death of a 10-year-old who took part in a so-called 'blackout challenge' after seeing it on the app has been thrown out by a federal judge. Taiwanna Anderson found her daughter Nylah unconscious after she copied the 'blackout challenge'...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling For Custody Of His 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s family continues to battle on his behalf for custody of the late rapper’s 13-year-old daughter, Emani. RadarOnline reports that the Los Angeles rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom states that the Victory Lap rapper’s ex, Tanisha Foster, is causing the holdup in the case. Asghedom and his sister, Samantha Smith, originally obtained guardianship over Emani in 2019 after Foster was deemed unfit to be a parent and provide a stable home. More from VIBE.comNipsey Hussle's Beloved Grandmother Margaret Boutte Has DiedSentencing Hearing For Nipsey Hussle's Killer, Eric...
Abby Joseph

Police Called by Couple to Get Daughter’s Reluctant Grandparents to Leave

The ability of many couples, and particularly those with children, to establish clear boundaries with their spouse's parents and other extended family members may be the difference between peaceful coexistence within the family and unending strife. While some grandparents are eager to help out with their grandchildren and build strong relationships with them, there is such a thing as being too involved. In addition, grandparents who are overly critical or who make unexpected visits can quickly wear out their welcome.
intheknow.com

Dad slams other parents for shaming his daughters’ homecoming dresses

After his daughters received rude comments about their homecoming outfits, this dad is sticking up for them and young girls everywhere. Father and Florida news anchor @flnewsman posted photos of his two daughters in their homecoming dresses on Facebook. He couldn’t believe some of the nasty comments — some from other women — that called the outfits provocative and inappropriate. So he sent the haters a message via TikTok.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy