rsvplive.ie
Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Autopsy Reports Reveal Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller Died From Accidental Fentanyl Intoxication
Earlier this year, Tytyana Miller, the daughter of hip-hop mogul Master P, died under the suspicion of a possible drug overdose. Details have now been released that reveal her cause of death. According to The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the 25-year-old Miller passed away from accidental fentanyl intoxication. The...
"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction
It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
‘Amazing’ mum found dead next to daughter, 3, after missing school run called ‘one in a million’ by heartbroken family
A MUM found dead on the sofa next to her three-year-old daughter has been remembered as "one in a million" by her heartbroken family. Nicole Barnes, 29, had missed picking up her other three young children last week, sparking the school to call her partner Craig Galloway. A friend had...
Judge dismisses mother's wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible when her daughter, 10, took part in the so-called Blackout Challenge which had popped up on her 'For You' page
A wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible for the death of a 10-year-old who took part in a so-called 'blackout challenge' after seeing it on the app has been thrown out by a federal judge. Taiwanna Anderson found her daughter Nylah unconscious after she copied the 'blackout challenge'...
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling For Custody Of His 13-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle’s family continues to battle on his behalf for custody of the late rapper’s 13-year-old daughter, Emani. RadarOnline reports that the Los Angeles rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom states that the Victory Lap rapper’s ex, Tanisha Foster, is causing the holdup in the case. Asghedom and his sister, Samantha Smith, originally obtained guardianship over Emani in 2019 after Foster was deemed unfit to be a parent and provide a stable home. More from VIBE.comNipsey Hussle's Beloved Grandmother Margaret Boutte Has DiedSentencing Hearing For Nipsey Hussle's Killer, Eric...
Police Called by Couple to Get Daughter’s Reluctant Grandparents to Leave
The ability of many couples, and particularly those with children, to establish clear boundaries with their spouse's parents and other extended family members may be the difference between peaceful coexistence within the family and unending strife. While some grandparents are eager to help out with their grandchildren and build strong relationships with them, there is such a thing as being too involved. In addition, grandparents who are overly critical or who make unexpected visits can quickly wear out their welcome.
intheknow.com
Dad slams other parents for shaming his daughters’ homecoming dresses
After his daughters received rude comments about their homecoming outfits, this dad is sticking up for them and young girls everywhere. Father and Florida news anchor @flnewsman posted photos of his two daughters in their homecoming dresses on Facebook. He couldn’t believe some of the nasty comments — some from other women — that called the outfits provocative and inappropriate. So he sent the haters a message via TikTok.
Harrowing update in chilling Maya Millette case as missing mom’s body still hasn’t been found despite husband’s arrest
A CUSTODY battle has ensued over missing mom Maya Millete's children with their extended family asking the court to bring the matter to trial. Millete, 39, vanished from her home in Chula Vista, San Diego, in January 2021, and her husband, Larry, has been charged with her murder. Millete's family...
Boy's sweet speech in court prompts judge to respond: 'You're a lucky guy'
A 5-year-old shared a touching message in court on his adoption day.
