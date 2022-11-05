ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

East Jordan wraps another memorable season in D8 district final vs. Evart

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
EVART — After making the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years last season and graduating most of the team, there’s not many who expected East Jordan to be in the same playoff position this season.

And, the Red Devils weren’t.

No, this East Jordan team actually made it further. So who saw that coming?

A week after becoming just the second EJ team to ever earn a playoff victory, the Red Devils were back in action Friday night in Evart for a Division 8 district title bout.

East Jordan kept things in a one-score game entering the fourth on a rainy night, but then ran out of steam on the the season, falling in a 35-7 final to the Wildcats.

While it’s a season-ending loss, it’s another step in building the program up in the eyes of first-year head coach Adam Grybauskas.

“Like I told the kids before the game, nobody expected us to be here,” he said. “I think if you asked around before the season and asked people if we’d be in the district final I think a lot of people would laugh at you. I just don’t think a lot of people expected us to be there. I don’t even know if a lot of our kids expected us to be there.

“We hung in it. It was a ball game and then they made some plays and just kind of pulled away.”

The win for Evart (10-1) moves them into the regional final round next week at Iron Mountain (10-1). Iron Mountain earned a 32-16 win over Bark River-Harris to advance. The loss for EJ closed out a 6-5 overall season.

Knowing they would be up against an Evart offense that featured a 2,000 yard passer with over 30 touchdowns, a running back that had over 1,100 yards and two receivers over 700 yards, the Red Devils brought everything they had on defense through three quarters.

It stood in a 14-0 Wildcat lead at the half, then the Red Devils found the scoreboard in the second half on a one-yard run by sophomore Logan Shooks.

The third then closed in a 14-7 game.

In the fourth, starting Evart running back Cole Hopkins entered the game after dealing with an injury to start the night and took off for the Wildcats.

“It kind a flipped a switch with their who team when he came in the game,” said Grybauskas. “They looked like a different team. He was fresh and running hard and we had a hard time tackling him.”

Hopkins found the endzone just two plays into the fourth on a nine-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7, then Evart kept their foot down from there to pull away in the fourth.

The Red Devils had a total of eight seniors close their career, including Connor Boyer, Dawson Carey, Devon Olstrom, Jonathan Ringstrom, Wyatt Gotts, Ben Reid, Ethan Thomas and Gabe Dyer.

“The seniors were big contributors,” said Grybauskas of his group. “Three starters on offense were seniors then four or five on defense, then Jonathan as a kicker was a weapon, but there weren’t a lot of them. We’ll have some spots to fill and our young guys will have to step up, but we return a bunch.”

Some of those key pieces returning next season include Shooks and Braylon Grybauskas in the backfield, Ryder Malpass as a weapon out wide and Brenden Aenis and Angel Delgado to anchor the front, among others.

It’s a memorable first season for Grybauskas in East Jordan, bringing the Red Devils back to the playoffs and competing for another league title.

And while Friday was a loss on the scoreboard, it was also another brick added to the foundation of the Red Devil program.

“I’m proud of the guys, proud of them for buying into the system,” he added. “The kids that stuck with us and fought to the end, I’m proud of what they did. They definitely set a foundation for what to expect for the future.”

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
