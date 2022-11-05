Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as $494M jackpot is split by 2 winners
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery ticket drawing, while jackpot winning tickets for the $494 million pool were sold in California and Florida. The lucky New Jersey ticket matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. New Jersey Lottery officials...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Wednesday’s $508M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/19/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $508 million with a cash option of $256.3 million. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 15, 27, 42, Powerball 10. The Power Play was 3X. A secondary, $10 million Double Play drawing was also held. The winning...
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
Luckiest Powerball winning numbers: These 10 numbers get drawn the most often
Powerball lottery players all have dreams of winning the record $1.9 billion jackpot that’s up for grabs Monday night in the popular multi-state lottery game. They also have different strategies when it comes to picking Powerball numbers. Those who don’t use the random computerized selections often pick the dates of family birthdays, anniversaries or other meaningful events.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1.2 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold in N.J. as jackpot surges to $1.5B
UPDATE: Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores. No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s huge drawing, but three tickets worth at least $1 million were sold in New Jersey as the top prize for Saturday’s lottery game is now estimated to be a whopping $1.5 billion.
How to watch Powerball drawing tonight (11/7/22)
The Powerball lottery drawing has climbed even higher to an estimated $1.9 billion. The jackpot is now the largest in Powerball lottery history by quite some distance. The previous record — $1.58 billion shared between winners in Florida, California, and Tennessee — happened on Jan. 13, 2016. There was also a $1.54 billion prize drawn in South Carolina in 2019.
Mega Millions Numbers for 11/01/2022, Tuesday Jackpot Was $87 Million
Tuesday game had a cash-value option worth $43.2 million.
Powerball ticket machines back up after statewide glitch
Powerball ticket machines are up-and-running after a statewide glitch caused them to fail on Monday. Tonight's Powerball drawing offers the chance at a $1 billion jackpot. "There was a short time this morning where there was an issue with them printing, but now we're back in business," Ohio Lottery communications director Danielle Frizzi-Babb said.
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
