USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Lesson about white privilege and racism gets shut down in Somers classroom
News 12 was told some students messaged their parents about the lesson and then parents contacted the Somers School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond H. Blanch.
News 12
Yonkers fire department promotes 4 firefighters during ceremony
Four Yonkers firefighters were promoted during a ceremony at City Hall on Friday. Lieutenants Reginald Crews and Sean Power were promoted to captain. Firefighters Ronald Denet and Vincent Mele were promoted to lieutenant. "It feels good. It’s an accomplishment. Many, many years of studying. Preparing yourself, training to lead a...
40-Year-Old Local Man Accused Of Trespassing At Hicksville High School 'Numerous Times'
A Long Island man has been accused of trespassing on the grounds of a local high school. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of the Hicksville man for criminal trespassing that occurred between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Hicksville. According to...
Police seek help locating Riverhead teen
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
Eagle Scout builds new storage shed for Smithtown nonprofit
Dan Keenan helped to build a shed for the Society for Lending Comforts to the Sick in order to store extra equipment, which includes wheelchairs, walkers, canes and commodes for the community.
Officials: Senior couple hospitalized in Roosevelt house fire
News 12 is told they were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where the female victim is in critical condition and the male victim is in serious condition.
longisland.com
9 Fire Departments put out House Fire in Roosevelt
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred in Roosevelt at 8:45 am on Friday, November 4, 2022. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to a house fire that occurred at 30 East Raymond Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed the house was fully engulfed and a 79-year-old male resident was outside the house. First Precinct police with the assistance of the Roosevel Fire department used the Nassau police newly issued “Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge “assigned to all patrol vehicles and broke the rear house wall and removed an 82-year-old female victim.
Paterson school bus driver charged with 42 counts of child endangerment
A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while driving a school bus transporting students to the Passaic County Technical Institute, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, has been charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of...
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash
Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome home, Antonio!
Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
Bridgeport native’s basketball clinic aims to keep kids on the right track
A basketball coach is giving back to kids in Bridgeport.
Police: 2 men wanted in Ridge construction site break-in
Police say they stole items worth more than $25,000.
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village
The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.
longisland.com
Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh
The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
