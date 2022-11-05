ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

News 12

Yonkers fire department promotes 4 firefighters during ceremony

Four Yonkers firefighters were promoted during a ceremony at City Hall on Friday. Lieutenants Reginald Crews and Sean Power were promoted to captain. Firefighters Ronald Denet and Vincent Mele were promoted to lieutenant. "It feels good. It’s an accomplishment. Many, many years of studying. Preparing yourself, training to lead a...
YONKERS, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek help locating Riverhead teen

Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

9 Fire Departments put out House Fire in Roosevelt

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred in Roosevelt at 8:45 am on Friday, November 4, 2022. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to a house fire that occurred at 30 East Raymond Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed the house was fully engulfed and a 79-year-old male resident was outside the house. First Precinct police with the assistance of the Roosevel Fire department used the Nassau police newly issued “Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge “assigned to all patrol vehicles and broke the rear house wall and removed an 82-year-old female victim.
ROOSEVELT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Welcome home, Antonio!

Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Drunk Driver Struck Parked Vehicle and Flips Car in Wantagh

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre individual for Driving While Intoxicated at 11:04pm in Wantagh. According to Officers, defendant William Hunt, 68, of 24 S. Park Drive was operating a 2014 Subaru Forrester northbound on Wantagh Avenue when the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the Subaru to flip onto its side.
WANTAGH, NY

