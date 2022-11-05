Fairfax Co. moves ahead with plans to install solar panels on high school

ANNADALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public School students have been pushing their school board for years to put solar panels on the roofs of their school buildings. On Thursday, a breakthrough happened.

Annandale High School will be the first in the county to have solar panels on its roof, and Fairfax County school board members — and its superintendent — are giving kudos to students for making it happen.

Students have been at the forefront of this issue and their voices led to a milestone — the school board gave its unanimous support of solar panels on the roof of Annandale High School.

“To meet these goals we have to start now,” said Ariya Lee, an eighth grader at Rachel Carson Middle School.

She’s called on Superintendent Michelle Reid to take action on the school district’s plan to go green. She spoke to the school board ahead of its vote, urging them to address an issue she said is not going away.

“Every day that passes we lose time to take climate action,” she said. “You can change that.”

One of the sponsors of the proposal, Board Member Karl Frisch, commended the students’ actions — which he says took them from board meetings in the county to lawmakers in Richmond.

“They eloquently represent the moral imperative of combating climate change,” he said.

According to a document shared on the school board’s agenda, the total payments FCPS will make to the installation company, Ipsun Power Inc., is estimated at $2.15 million over the 25-year-term, “an amount representing energy cost savings estimated by Ipsun and [third-party engineering firm Energy Solutions Division of CMTA, Inc.] as ranging between $11,000 and $22,000 per year, on average, for this site.”

“While we celebrate, it is still a preliminary step,” said Board Member Ricardy Anderson.

Next up for the district is to finalize the contract and start construction, one that it hopes will get them a step closer to its goal of carbon neutrality for all its schools by 2040.



“To address the climate crisis every level of government must act,” Frisch said. “Tonight’s vote is further proof that our board is committed to doing its part.”

FCPS said the construction of the solar panels will happen mostly during winter, summer, and spring breaks so student learning is not disrupted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.