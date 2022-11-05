Read full article on original website
High school football scoreboard: Second round of playoffs across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football playoff games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Saturday NORTH 1, GROUP 3 ...
Pingry is the NJ.com girls tennis Team of the Year, 2022
Pingy is always up for a challenge. It is constantly seeking opportunities to play strong competition. It doesn’t always come to fruition all the time, the Big Blue don’t back down. This fall, Pingry wasn’t thought of as the best team in the state. Having lost to Marlboro...
Girls Soccer: North, Non-Public A roundups for semifinals, Nov. 5
Maya Nuwayhid completed a natural hat trick as third-seeded Pingry defeated second-seeded Oak Knoll, 4-1, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A state playoffs in Summit. Pingry (12-5) will face the winner of top-seeded Immaculate Heart, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Mount St....
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Girls Tennis: All-State and full postseason honors, 2022
The girls tennis season this fall was full of great matches and superb individual play. County and conference champions were crowned, and so were many sectional title winners and group champs. Several teams rose to the top and showed they are the best of the best, and the same can...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Saturday’s action
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament hit a high note on Saturday. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after this weekend’s championship action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB
PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
Picks, previews for 2022 girls soccer group semis, Non-Public sectional finals
On Tuesday, 16 teams will battle for spots in this weekend’s group championship games at Kean University. These teams already have sectional titles in hand, but they’re looking to take the next step and immortalize their accomplishments this fall. There will also be eight Non-Public teams trying to...
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
WATCH free: Girls & boys soccer state semis starting Tuesday. Lots more coming
Get ready for some championship high school soccer - live and on-demand on NJ.com - all of it, free of charge. On Tuesday, we will have a girls Group 4 state semifinal, Watchung Hills at Ridgewood, followed on Wednesday by a Group 4 boys state semifinal, West Orange at Westfield.
Field Hockey: NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 roundups for quarterfinals, Nov. 4
Ava Porreca led with two goals while Emma-Rose Phillips tallied a goal and an assist as fourth-seeded Washington Township defeated fifth-seeded Egg Harbor, 3-1, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 state playoffs in Sewell. Washington Township (15-5) will play at top-seeded Kingsway, No. 3 in...
Football: Blocked punt leads Gloucester to victory over Haddonfield in CJG2 semifinals
A blocked punt made all the difference as third-seeded Gloucester upended second-seeded Haddonfield 14-13 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Haddonfield. “Great team win, no one deserves this more than our hardworking kids,” Gloucester head coach Rob Bryan said. “This is why we...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Field Hockey: Updated state tournament brackets through the quarterfinals
The quarterfinals are over. We’re about to get the semifinals underway starting this afternoon. You can check out the most updated brackets by clicking on the links below. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Millville overcomes rough start to down Jackson Memorial in SJG4 semis
Three players accounted for three touchdowns each as second-seeded Millville defeated third-seeded Jackson Memorial, 34-16, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Millville. Millville (8-2) advances to play top-seeded Hammonton for the sectional champion next week. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scores from Jacob Zamot...
Football: No. 18 Midd. South returns to sectional finals with CJ4 semis win over Winslow
Donovan Summey scored a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown as top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Middletown South took a 24-10 victory over fifth-seeded Winslow in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs, in Middletown. With the win, the Eagles (8-1) will...
Girls Soccer: Incorvaia’s heroics lift Waldwick to North 2, Group 1 title
A back and forth affair in Waldwick came down to, quite literally, the last second as top-seeded Waldwick defeated the second-seeded Glen Rock in overtime by a score of 4-3 to claim the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 title on Saturday.
Jonathan Thai of Verona is the NJ.com girls tennis Coach of the Year, 2022
With the way the Super Essex Conference is set up, all four divisions are tiered. The best and bigger schools are in American Division in “Tier 1″. The Liberty Division is “Tier 2″, and features a mixture of solid teams of all sizes. At the top...
Watchung Hills girls soccer captures sectional title on penalty kicks
WATCHUNG – Watchung Hills High School’s girls’ soccer team could have collapsed after a late Westfield goal in regulation Saturday night in the North 2 Group 4 title game. The Warriors could have allowed the Blue Devils a sudden death victory. They could have fallen in the penalty kick stage of the game...
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
