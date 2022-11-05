ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pingry is the NJ.com girls tennis Team of the Year, 2022

Pingy is always up for a challenge. It is constantly seeking opportunities to play strong competition. It doesn’t always come to fruition all the time, the Big Blue don’t back down. This fall, Pingry wasn’t thought of as the best team in the state. Having lost to Marlboro...
Girls Soccer: North, Non-Public A roundups for semifinals, Nov. 5

Maya Nuwayhid completed a natural hat trick as third-seeded Pingry defeated second-seeded Oak Knoll, 4-1, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A state playoffs in Summit. Pingry (12-5) will face the winner of top-seeded Immaculate Heart, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and fifth-seeded Mount St....
WASHINGTON STATE
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Girls Tennis: All-State and full postseason honors, 2022

The girls tennis season this fall was full of great matches and superb individual play. County and conference champions were crowned, and so were many sectional title winners and group champs. Several teams rose to the top and showed they are the best of the best, and the same can...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Saturday’s action

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament hit a high note on Saturday. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after this weekend’s championship action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB

PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
ELIZABETH, NJ
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Field Hockey: Updated state tournament brackets through the quarterfinals

The quarterfinals are over. We’re about to get the semifinals underway starting this afternoon. You can check out the most updated brackets by clicking on the links below. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
