FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
WBTV
Homicide reported in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
WBTV
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Mecklenburg Co. due to clerical error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of criminal cases have been dismissed in Mecklenburg County because of a clerical error that has impacted cases for months. The error has affected cases in private warrant court, which involves cases where one person goes to the magistrate and files criminal charges against another person.
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
WBTV
Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes. According to the North...
NC man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Mayor throws retirement party for man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s
STANLEY, N.C. — Former Wendy’s employee Dennis Peek finally got to have his retirement party on Saturday after he was fired without notice last month, according to his family. The retirement party for Peek, who has Down syndrome, was held on Saturday afternoon in Stanley, North Carolina, according...
Hickory Police investigating shooting into GOP congressional candidate parent’s home
Hickory Police are investigating a shooting into a home owned by the parents of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan, who is running in the 14th Congressional District that includes Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The shooting into the home’s laundry room happened between Oct. 16 and 18, according to the police...
WBTV
City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house. Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh...
californiaexaminer.net
Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home
A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
Court records reveal more than 600 cases have been dismissed or postponed because of the problem since early August. Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted. Coming soon: 'WBTV Family Recipes' cookbook. Updated: 9 hours ago. If you’ve always wanted to cook...
WBTV
Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
WBTV
Students from Concord, Salisbury, part of Catawba College presentation “Songs for a New World”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Department of Theatre Arts will present Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, in Hedrick Little Theatre on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m. Catawba’s talented theatre...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
WBTV
N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Jeff Jackson Pulls Campaign Ad As Police Investigate Shooting Into Opponent’s Family Home
HICKORY, N.C. — Senator Jeff Jackson, the Democrat running for the NC-14 congressional seat, has pulled a political ad from WCCB-TV and other Charlotte TV stations that showed a house owned by his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan. The decision was in response to a Twitter post from Harrigan that accused Jackson’s campaign of threatening political violence.
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
‘Punished already’: Father of boy accidentally shot to death apologizes to judge in court
CHARLOTTE — The father of a 4-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting this week apologized Friday in court during his first appearance. “I’m truly sorry,” Dayshawn Warren said. “I’m being punished already.”. Warren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and improper storage of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
WBTV
WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.
