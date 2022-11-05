ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

butlerradio.com

Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.

A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Westmoreland County

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man died after losing control of his motorcycle early Sunday morning while driving on State Route 31. Timothy Glover Jr., 28, was going around a left curve in the road on his black Harley Davidson. The motorcycle hit a utility pole, mailboxes, and a speed limit sign, according to a press release.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police make arrest in deadly Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody for a shooting that left a man dead at a Penn Hills gas station. According to Allegheny County Police, on Thursday, U.S. Marshals and DeKalb County Sheriff deputies took 36-year-old Michael Wade into custody in Georgia without incident. RELATED: 1 shot and killed at gas station in Penn HillsThroughout the investigation, police were able to identify 36-year-old Wade as the person responsible for the shooting. On September 9, police were called to the Exxon Gas Station on Allegheny River Boulevard for reports of a man shot multiple times. Once they arrived, they found that 34-year-old Dante Jones had been the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. Meanwhile, Wade is currently in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENN HILLS, PA

