1 person injured after Monaca shooting
One person was injured after being shot near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County. When officers arrived they caught a suspect in an adjacent neighborhood and took him into custody.
Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.
A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on state Route 31 at residence 1291 in East Huntingdon Township at around 12:51 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Lee...
Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses.
Man arrested, charged with DUI in July rollover crash that injured several children
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Natrona Heights man is in custody and is facing multiple charges, including DUI, for a rollover crash over the summer in Fawn Township that injured several children. Kevin Harrison, 25, turned himself in to police Friday on charges of driving under the influence, aggravated...
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
Male dead after crashing car, fleeing from police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male is dead after police said he crashed his car and then fled from police before crashing three more times in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue for a car crash just before 6:40 a.m.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man died after losing control of his motorcycle early Sunday morning while driving on State Route 31. Timothy Glover Jr., 28, was going around a left curve in the road on his black Harley Davidson. The motorcycle hit a utility pole, mailboxes, and a speed limit sign, according to a press release.
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews...
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
Suspect shot and killed by Police in Derry Twp. after high-speed chase
Officials say police in Richland Township were trying to serve a warrant after a domestic incident with a weapon when the suspect, Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour at points and ending up in Derry Township.
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
Medical examiner: Natural causes listed in 3 recent deaths of Allegheny County Jail inmates
The majority of at least five inmates who died at the Allegheny County Jail this year expired of natural causes, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Two deaths were attributed to accidental causes, the office reported. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, died Aug. 14 as...
Police: Woman shot over apparent parking dispute in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood overnight over an apparent parking dispute. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Goettmann Street just after midnight for reports of multiple shots fired. At the scene, police said they found a...
At least 1 trapped in crash near Sewickley Creek in Westmoreland
At least one person was trapped in a vehicle near Sewickley Creek after a crash early Friday morning in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred in the area of Route 819 and Armbrust Road in Hempfield Township around 1:20 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer saw a truck wedged between trees on...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
Allegheny County Police make arrest in deadly Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody for a shooting that left a man dead at a Penn Hills gas station. According to Allegheny County Police, on Thursday, U.S. Marshals and DeKalb County Sheriff deputies took 36-year-old Michael Wade into custody in Georgia without incident. RELATED: 1 shot and killed at gas station in Penn HillsThroughout the investigation, police were able to identify 36-year-old Wade as the person responsible for the shooting. On September 9, police were called to the Exxon Gas Station on Allegheny River Boulevard for reports of a man shot multiple times. Once they arrived, they found that 34-year-old Dante Jones had been the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. Meanwhile, Wade is currently in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
