After Spending 30 Years Establishing Profitable Companies, Andrew Jonathan Hillman, Continuously Helps Businesses Boost Revenues by 50%

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
How an electric products company founded in 1836 is helping modern companies solve one of the most vexing problems of our time
Joshua Dickinson, Schneider Electric's new CFO for North America, talks about sustainability, digitization, and automation.
Macy’s, Inc. Advances Mission Every One Commitment with S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach - A Catalyst for Underrepresented Business Growth
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Today, Macy’s, Inc. announced S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach, a multiyear, multifaceted funding program to advance entrepreneurial growth, close wealth gaps and shatter systemic barriers faced by diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. This innovative effort, created in partnership with Momentus Capital, advances a long-standing Macy’s, Inc. commitment to underrepresented businesses and aims to galvanize the retail industry to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005637/en/ Macy’s, Inc. Advances Mission Every One Commitment with S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach - A Catalyst for Underrepresented Business Growth
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years
The rate of California businesses leaving the state more than doubled in 2021, leading a new analysis to posit that the state may be “risking its economic future.”. There were 153 companies that relocated headquarters in 2021, more than double the 75 that left in 2020 and more than triple the 46 that exited in 2018, according to a recent report from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. The conservative think tank said economics was the primary cause of relocation, citing other states’ lower regulation, lower taxes, and lower cost of living.
Woonsocket Call
Ontra Acquires Alternative Investment Software Provider Captain
The acquisition marks another milestone in the growth strategy of Ontra’s digital fund lifecycle management solution. Ontra, the leading provider of contract automation and intelligence solutions for the world’s most prominent asset managers, today announced its acquisition of material assets of Captain, a technology and thought leader in the alternative funds space. The move will allow Ontra to further bolster its legal operating system for private markets, providing asset managers with a more streamlined and efficient experience for private markets transactions. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.
Woonsocket Call
Impact Professionals Reinforces Its Original Content Strategy With New Series, The Shift
BRADENTON, Fla. - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Impact Professionals, a newly developed, over-the-top (OTT) streaming service featuring positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals, underscores its commitment to its original content strategy with the release of the new series, The Shift — an Impact Original. The Shift represents the first of several series in Impact Professionals' content strategy as it gears towards producing compelling, unique, and original shows built for several target audiences.
Meet the 4 Black Women Awarded Up to $50K by PayPal to Economically Empower Their Communities
Four Black women have achieved high honors as the winners of an award named after the first woman—and Black woman—to own a bank in the U.S., Maggie Lena Walker. The Black American women business owners are blazing their own trails as the winners of the second annual Maggie Lena Walker Award. They each received recognition and a cash award of up to $50,000 from fintech giant PayPal Holdings Inc. The accolade celebrates the achievements of women from underrepresented groups in the U.S. who are economically empowering others in their communities and creating a more inclusive world, per a release.
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Woonsocket Call
SheaMoisture Releases Its First-Ever Impact Report and Partners With Radio Personality and Entrepreneur Angela Yee to Announce a New Community Impact Grant
The company sets a new corporate standard as it works to create Black generational wealth. Today, SheaMoisture publishes its first-ever report outlining its impact on the Black community and the company’s mission of creating generational wealth to help close the over $11 trillion racial wealth gap*. Powered by the...
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
Woonsocket Call
The 'Retire Early with Digital Investing' Financial Movement Modernizes Investing for Financial Freedom and Early Retirement - Profit Spotters
Retire Early with Digital Investing (REDI), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing. Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
Woonsocket Call
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Woonsocket Call
HeadBox Partners With Major Hospitality Groups Across Melbourne to Produce 3D Models
MELBOURNE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, function venues Melbourne wide are embracing new technologies such as 3D modelling to stand out. The events industry is back with a bang after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and 3D modelling is helping venues secure bookings from international and interstate guests.
Woonsocket Call
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to...
Woonsocket Call
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Woonsocket Call
Experts Say Email Marketing Will Rule in 2023. Here's What Businesses Need to Know
SYDNEY - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Zib Digital, the premier digital marketing agency Sydney wide, despite the constantly shifting digital environment, email marketing remains a key way for businesses to connect with and learn about their customers. HubSpot reveals that there are 4 billion daily email users...
Woonsocket Call
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Opendoor Technologies Inc. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OPEN
If you acquired Opendoor securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Opendoor class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9133 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
hackernoon.com
Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology
Finance transformation is changing your organization's finances to meet your goals and objectives better. Recently, finance transformation has become an emerging trend in finance because it disrupts the traditional system by adopting the efficacy of technology. According to Gartner, a reputable technological research and consulting firm, 69% of business leaders believe digitization initiatives are accelerating and most expect digital technologies to drastically transform the finance industry by 2026. Additionally, Alexander Bant, the Chief of Research for Gartner Finance, opined that CFOs now must invest in digital enterprises, meaning their business models and operations, while at the same time accelerating the digital investments they're making in the finance function itself.
Comments / 0