CARVANA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Carvana Co. - CVNA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
BET
Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000
On Tuesday (October 18), Rev. Charles Southall III conceded to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he then used for personal gain. According to NOLA.com, the 64-year-old, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Olo Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OLO
If you purchased Olo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Olo class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8131 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi's capital city to improve conditions.U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at...
Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three judges in Baton Rouge are running for a seat on Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal. The candidates are Hunter Greene, Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson. The 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat is being vacated by Judge J Michael McDonald. “And...
NOLA.com
Hackers steal $420K from Port of Louisiana; the Mississippi River port is beefing up security
The Louisiana state agency overseeing one of America's largest ports by volume suffered a cyber-attack in last year that cost it more than $420,000, a newly public audit has found. Auditors for the Port of South Louisiana said the cyber-attack led to the money being misappropriated. Port officials have been...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over upcoming Alabama lethal injection execution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge dismissed an inmate's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama's request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama's prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
Judge rules Rick Caruso can be deposed in suit against insurer
Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso will have to sit for a deposition within 60 days as part of an insurance company’s defense of a lawsuit brought by companies owned by the billionaire businessman involving coverage provided in a separate case that resulted in a multimillion-dollar settlement concerning condominium unit damage, a judge ruled Thursday.
Agency powers under threat in U.S. Supreme Court FTC and SEC cases
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two cases that give the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority another opportunity to restrain the power of federal agencies go before the justices next week in disputes involving the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.
