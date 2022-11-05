Read full article on original website
Related
Biden headlines campaign event in Yonkers as race for governor tightens
The president attended a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul Sunday as the country is now just one day from election day.
News 12
Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears
Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
President Biden to campaign with Gov. Hochul in Yonkers Sunday
The visit comes two days before what has turned into a competitive race between Hochul, who is seeking her first four-year term in office, and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
Why are catalytic converters a target for thieves? News 12 finds out
Federal authorities have busted a multistate catalytic converter theft ring that has ties to New Jersey.
Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village
The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.
Comments / 0