SEMA4 HOLDINGS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp. - SMFR

Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Palantir Technologies Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action - PLTR
If you purchased Palantir securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Palantir class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8711 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Les Moonves And Paramount Global Agree To Pay $9.75M To Resolve NY State Attorney General Probe Related To CBS Shareholder Lawsuit
Former CBS chief Les Moonves and Paramount Global have agreed to pay an additional $9.75 million to resolve an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office. The new settlement — $7.25 million from CBS (now under the auspices of Paramount) and another $2.5 million from Moonves — was confirmed in a letter today to the judge ruling on a shareholder lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York. Moonves was ousted after a long tenure atop CBS after an independent law firm probe substantiated many of the claims of sexual assault and misconduct made by more than a dozen...
Teva to pay up to $4.2 billion in U.S. to settle opioid claims
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA.TA) will pay up to $4.2 billion in the United States to settle claims related to its role in fueling the country's opioid crisis, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.
