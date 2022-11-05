ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NRVNews

Kinser, Sterling Smith

Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Kanode, Gary Lynn

Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Taylor, Lisa Mae

Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 4, 1063, to Richard Boardwine and Kathryn Henderson in Marion, Virginia. She attended and graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to receive an associate degree in Medical Transcription. She married Duwayne Taylor on October 1, 2005. They have one son and one grandson. She worked at BAE Systems before having to leave employment due to her health.
MARION, VA
NRVNews

Warden, Sr., Ronald James

Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech is the latest to offer JUCO CB Webb

After landing multiple scholarship offers early in the season, Jones Junior College cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr. picked up three new Power Five tenders over the past two weeks with scholarships coming in from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech extended an offer on Friday, November 4. “Coach...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hixon, Micah Edward

Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Kanode, Dorothy Price

Dorothy Gale Kanode, 64 of Eggleston, VA departed this life November 4, 2022 in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Covington, VA on November 20, 1957 Dorothy was a daughter of the late Anor Price and Gracie Whittaker Price. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded...
EGGLESTON, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Turpin, Roger

Roger Turpin, 47 of Radford passed away on October 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Turpin. Roger is survived by his mom, Sharon Turpin; children, Layla Turpin, Colin Turpin, Abby Turpin, Bryan Turpin, Cynthia Turpin, Joshua Turpin, Kayla Bullion, and Jessice Bullion; grandchild, Harmony Turpin; and brother, Donnie Turpin.
RADFORD, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Delaney’s Kitchen serves up Southwest Virginia soul cooking

Not long ago, myself and a group of comrades were doing some volunteer work in the Fairlawn area. It was a little after noon and not one of us had eaten, so finding suitable nourishment at a reasonable price became a top priority. Though Fairlawn has several chain restaurants, I...
FAIRLAWN, VA
getawaymavens.com

Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia

WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
SPANISHBURG, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA

