NRVNews
Kinser, Sterling Smith
Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
NRVNews
Taylor, Lisa Mae
Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 4, 1063, to Richard Boardwine and Kathryn Henderson in Marion, Virginia. She attended and graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to receive an associate degree in Medical Transcription. She married Duwayne Taylor on October 1, 2005. They have one son and one grandson. She worked at BAE Systems before having to leave employment due to her health.
NRVNews
Warden, Sr., Ronald James
Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
Virginia Tech is the latest to offer JUCO CB Webb
After landing multiple scholarship offers early in the season, Jones Junior College cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr. picked up three new Power Five tenders over the past two weeks with scholarships coming in from Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech extended an offer on Friday, November 4. “Coach...
NRVNews
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
NRVNews
Kanode, Dorothy Price
Dorothy Gale Kanode, 64 of Eggleston, VA departed this life November 4, 2022 in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Covington, VA on November 20, 1957 Dorothy was a daughter of the late Anor Price and Gracie Whittaker Price. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WSLS
Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
NRVNews
Turpin, Roger
Roger Turpin, 47 of Radford passed away on October 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Turpin. Roger is survived by his mom, Sharon Turpin; children, Layla Turpin, Colin Turpin, Abby Turpin, Bryan Turpin, Cynthia Turpin, Joshua Turpin, Kayla Bullion, and Jessice Bullion; grandchild, Harmony Turpin; and brother, Donnie Turpin.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the leaders on the court for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will not be hitting the hardwood during the first game of the season Monday against Delaware State due to a one-game suspension. According to the school, the NCAA has handed down...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
pcpatriot.com
Delaney’s Kitchen serves up Southwest Virginia soul cooking
Not long ago, myself and a group of comrades were doing some volunteer work in the Fairlawn area. It was a little after noon and not one of us had eaten, so finding suitable nourishment at a reasonable price became a top priority. Though Fairlawn has several chain restaurants, I...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat
SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Henry County on Nov. 8, 2022
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Henry County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race and the Ridgeway School Board Special Election race. Henry County.
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
