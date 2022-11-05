ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing WWII medals found in abandoned safe-deposit box

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four missing World War II military medals found in a Tennessee safe-deposit box have been returned to the soldier's family. The Tennessee Department of Treasury Division of Unclaimed Property located Joseph R. Foster's family with the help of a social media campaign launched about a year ago, the agency said in a news release.
