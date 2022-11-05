Read full article on original website
Impact Professionals Reinforces Its Original Content Strategy With New Series, The Shift
BRADENTON, Fla. - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Impact Professionals, a newly developed, over-the-top (OTT) streaming service featuring positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals, underscores its commitment to its original content strategy with the release of the new series, The Shift — an Impact Original. The Shift represents the first of several series in Impact Professionals' content strategy as it gears towards producing compelling, unique, and original shows built for several target audiences.
ZavoMedia PR Group Founder Liana Zavo Reveals PR Secrets As Her NY-Based Agency Becomes International
After decades of expertise in public relations, Liana Zavo shares PR steps for building authority that made ZavoMedia PR Group an international brand.As businesses struggle to stand out in an intensely saturated market, it's easy to see why some companies give up early in the competition. While resources and tools are accessible in the digital mainstream, one can quickly get lost and waste valuable time figuring out how to dominate the industry.“Establishing authority is a crucial aspect that should be a priority for all. When a brand has authority, it has influence. It becomes the go-to for people when they...
Experts Say Email Marketing Will Rule in 2023. Here's What Businesses Need to Know
SYDNEY - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Zib Digital, the premier digital marketing agency Sydney wide, despite the constantly shifting digital environment, email marketing remains a key way for businesses to connect with and learn about their customers. HubSpot reveals that there are 4 billion daily email users...
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Cabot Corporation Recognized by Investor’s Business Daily as One of the 100 Best ESG Companies
Company recognized for second consecutive year as a top stock for environmental, social and governance values. Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced it has been named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 list. The fourth annual list recognizes companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance. Cabot moved up in ranking this year to No. 24 and is featured on the list for the second consecutive year.
UnionDigital Bank in the Philippines, Thought Machine to Support Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, recently announced its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has “deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core.”. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has “enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility,...
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
HeadBox Partners With Major Hospitality Groups Across Melbourne to Produce 3D Models
MELBOURNE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, function venues Melbourne wide are embracing new technologies such as 3D modelling to stand out. The events industry is back with a bang after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and 3D modelling is helping venues secure bookings from international and interstate guests.
Mala tourism further strengthens its limo services
11/07/2022, Dubai, UAE // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Mala tourism strengthens its limo services for the customer needs. In a recent interview, Director talked about the mala.ae new approach,. “The company offers the best tourism experience to the customers that match their style and taste. Mala.ae works hard to satisfy...
artnet AG: Artnet Pilots Financial Services through the Introduction of Art-Secured Lending in Partnership with Leading Asset-Secured Loan Providers
Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
SheaMoisture Releases Its First-Ever Impact Report and Partners With Radio Personality and Entrepreneur Angela Yee to Announce a New Community Impact Grant
The company sets a new corporate standard as it works to create Black generational wealth. Today, SheaMoisture publishes its first-ever report outlining its impact on the Black community and the company’s mission of creating generational wealth to help close the over $11 trillion racial wealth gap*. Powered by the...
Why your Company Needs a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer
Organizations looking to establish and run an effective cybersecurity program but cannot afford a conventional CISO should consider virtual options. With national surveys showing recent total cash compensation ranging from $208K to $337K per year, hiring a full-time Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) may not be within reach for most small or midsize businesses, despite increasing regulation focus on information security in the wake of high profile data breaches and compromises in recent years.
2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th
On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th. Keqiao District is...
Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Report 2022: Regulatory Approval of an Increasing Number of Contrast Agents Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Contrast Media Injectors Market (2022-2027) by Product, Applications, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is estimated to be USD 1.66 Bn in 2022 and is expected to...
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to...
Alcatraz AI Accelerates Global Expansion Delivering Autonomous Access Control to Europe and Middle Eastern Markets
Need for Frictionless Access Control Solutions Combined with Series A Funding Drives Growth and Geographic Expansion. Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, announced today expansion in the European and Middle Eastern markets. As demand for biometric access solutions that boost security while also simplifying the administrator and end user experience increases, the new offices provide the company’s network of partners and prospective end user customers with experienced sales professionals on the ground to enable more rapid adoption.
The 'Retire Early with Digital Investing' Financial Movement Modernizes Investing for Financial Freedom and Early Retirement - Profit Spotters
Retire Early with Digital Investing (REDI), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing. Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Pearl Collective and Interior Talent Offer Design Professionals a Roadmap for Hiring & Competing for Top Talent
Gail Doby, co-founder of Pearl Collective and Ken Roberts, principal of Interior Talent. As part of its ongoing mission to help interior design professionals become more successful, Pearl Collective, formerly known as Gail Doby Coaching and Consulting, in conjunction with Interior Talent, an architectural and design recruitment firm, are providing design professionals and firms an up-to-the-minute understanding of how to find, attract and retain top talent in today’s competitive environment.
