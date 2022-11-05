MEDTRONIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rite Aid Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - RAD
If you purchased Rite Aid securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Rite Aid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9388 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Business Update
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET, to give an update on business progress during the third quarter of 2022.
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) surpasses analysts’ expectations
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock rose 5.80% (As on November 4, 1:51:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a record at $814.4 million, up from non-GAAP net income of $605.7 millionin the prior year’s second fiscal quarter. On a Non-GAAP basis, the company has delivered record gross margin of 67.7% and record operating income of $971.4 million. The company generated Cash flow from operations of $793.2 million.
