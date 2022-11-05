Dense Fog advisory in effect until 10am for much of the area. M. Clear Skies for Full Lunar Eclipse early Tuesday AM. TS Nicole could bring local impacts by end of the week. Widespread fog has the morning off to a soupy start. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 9am. Expect fog to lift through mid-morning. A slow-moving cold front will dip south across the area today. Highs will reach the low 80s ahead of the front. The boundary will wash out south of the region with cooler, but more seasonable temps filling in for Election Day. Clear skies will also be in view for the full lunar eclipse Tuesday morning. It will be breezy a breezy day with gusts up to 20mph possible. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s through the end of the week as high pressure keeps a good hold across the area. Tropical Storm Nicole has officially formed in the Caribbean. This large storm will move over the Bahamas and near the east coast of Florida over the next 2-3 days where it will be near hurricane strength. Regardless of if this storm strengthens into a hurricane, it will bring heavy rain, significant storm surge and strong winds to the region. The exact path of this storm is unknown as the eyewall has recently developed. As of now, this storm looks to move through SE Florida across the state, before swinging northeast by Friday. On this track, it will bring rain to the region beginning Friday morning and continue into early Saturday. However, if it moves closer to the NC/SC coast, then impacts locally will be limited.

8 HOURS AGO