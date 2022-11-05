ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Democratic candidates make final push as election day approaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing in South Florida vying for votes. Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning. “What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and...
FLORIDA STATE
ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in ten babies are born pre-term in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
Locals, tourists share thoughts on upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida, locals, tourists and business owners shared their thoughts on the upcoming storm. Not only is rain a concern, but the king tides that are set to approach will also add to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of South Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms East of the Bahamas and it is aiming for Florida. What is a subtropical system? They look like a regular system, but it has a cold center versus warm on a regular system. most of the rain is about 100 miles removed from the center, and these type of systems may attach itself to a front. However, they cause similar damages in comparison to a regular tropical system.
FLORIDA STATE
Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Make A Wish raises $32 million at benefit ball in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - “Make A Wish” hosted a benefit ball Saturday night for those in need. It’s the biggest ball of the year for the non-profit organization, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami for the 27th year. Donors came together to raise money for...
MIAMI, FL
TROPICAL TROUBLE IN NOVEMBER?

Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the very brief heat relief that we experienced Friday and Saturday. After a weak front came through South Florida, we got to enjoy slightly lower humidity levels but temperatures still remained above average across our area. Fortunately, for us, the breeze has remained a little on the stronger side through the last couple of days and at least it has made conditions more bearable. Unfortunately, we are slowly beginning to feel that humidity climbing once again while our afternoon high temperatures have been on the warmer side.
FLORIDA STATE
Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

