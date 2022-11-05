Read full article on original website
Crist, Demings stump for support in South Florida on last day of early voting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With two days to go before the midterm elections, Democratic candidates met with voters across South Florida hoping to secure last-minute votes. Sunday was a busy day for Democratic candidates as they aimed to take advantage of the last day of early voting. Charlie Crist,...
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant impacts...
Florida Democratic candidates make final push as election day approaches
MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing in South Florida vying for votes. Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning. “What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and...
ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in ten babies are born pre-term in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Locals, tourists share thoughts on upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida, locals, tourists and business owners shared their thoughts on the upcoming storm. Not only is rain a concern, but the king tides that are set to approach will also add to...
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of South Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms East of the Bahamas and it is aiming for Florida. What is a subtropical system? They look like a regular system, but it has a cold center versus warm on a regular system. most of the rain is about 100 miles removed from the center, and these type of systems may attach itself to a front. However, they cause similar damages in comparison to a regular tropical system.
Local religious leaders band together to condemn rising cases of antisemitism
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend. According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years. In North Miami, religious leaders of different...
Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
Make A Wish raises $32 million at benefit ball in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - “Make A Wish” hosted a benefit ball Saturday night for those in need. It’s the biggest ball of the year for the non-profit organization, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami for the 27th year. Donors came together to raise money for...
Make-A-Wish hosts annual benefit ball at InterContinental Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish hosted its annual benefit ball in Miami to help those in need. The InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, held Saturday night for the 27th year at the downtown Miami hotel, is the biggest ball of the year for the nonprofit organization. Donors came together to raise money...
TROPICAL TROUBLE IN NOVEMBER?
Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the very brief heat relief that we experienced Friday and Saturday. After a weak front came through South Florida, we got to enjoy slightly lower humidity levels but temperatures still remained above average across our area. Fortunately, for us, the breeze has remained a little on the stronger side through the last couple of days and at least it has made conditions more bearable. Unfortunately, we are slowly beginning to feel that humidity climbing once again while our afternoon high temperatures have been on the warmer side.
Tyreek Hill talks about 2nd annual Family Foundation Gala set to take place in Downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - On Friday, Tyreek Hill will hold his second annual Family Foundation Gala at the Hilton in Downtown Miami. The event is being held to raise money to support youth mental health. 7News’ Donovan Campbell spoke to the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins to find out more...
Prayers and calls against antisemitism at ceremony marking 84th anniversary of ‘Crystal Night’
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Jewish community came together to take a stand against antisemitism. The Kristallnacht remembrance ceremony was held on a rainy Sunday at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach. Participants prayed and spoke up against recent acts of hate. Kristallnacht, or “Crystal Night,” took...
Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
BSO: Man in custody after attacking deputy outside Deerfield Beach home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man physically attacked a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy outside a Deerfield Beach home, leading to a pursuit that ended with the subject’s capture in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. BSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance along Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in...
West Palm Beach man charged after deputies find muzzled dog found tied to barbed wire fence
NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida man landed behind bars days after, authorities said, his dog was found tied and abandoned on a Martin County road, leaving animal advocates outraged. According to Martin County Animal Control, a passing driver spotted Maverick on the desolate roadway...
Tri-Rail train collides with car in Oakland Park; mother hospitalized, 2 children OK
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train crashed into a car in Oakland Park. The incident happened near Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue, Monday morning. A mother inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital while her two children with her in the car are expected to be OK.
‘It’s spectacular’: Arlo Wynwood moves into artistic Miami neighborhood as 1st official hotel
Day or night, Wynwood is always a good time, but most of us have to go back home at the end of the night. Boo-hoo!. Not anymore, though, because Miami’s most artistic neighborhood just got its very first hotel … and it’s a work of art, too. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s already raving on Yelp, has the story.
Sailboat catches fire behind Fort Lauderdale home; no reported injuries
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a sailboat caught fire overnight. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze behind a home along the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just after 1 a.m., Saturday. Crews arrived to find the fully involved...
Bond denied for woman accused of shooting off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in Hialeah
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer faced a judge in connection to the shooting of her ex-boyfriend, a Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending the victim to the hospital. Yessenia Sanchez found herself on the other side of the law as...
