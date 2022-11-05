Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the very brief heat relief that we experienced Friday and Saturday. After a weak front came through South Florida, we got to enjoy slightly lower humidity levels but temperatures still remained above average across our area. Fortunately, for us, the breeze has remained a little on the stronger side through the last couple of days and at least it has made conditions more bearable. Unfortunately, we are slowly beginning to feel that humidity climbing once again while our afternoon high temperatures have been on the warmer side.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO