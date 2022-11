USAF ACADEMY, Col. – Harvard men's fencing greatly impressed in day one of the Air Force Western Invitational, their first action of the 2022-23 season. On the day, the Crimson competed against five schools, going 4-1. Harvard started with a dominate 23-4 win over the University of Incarnate Word. SophomoreAndrew Chung, sophomore James Liao, senior captain Kenji Bravo and senior Mitchell Saron each had three wins in the match, leading both foil and sabre to 9-0 wins.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO