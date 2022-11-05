Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson released a statement Friday night apologizing for recent Facebook comments defending Kanye West over antisemitic comments .

The Twitter account "Stop Antisemitism" criticized Jackson for the comments, which according to a screenshot posted on the account said that , "Kanye is two steps ahead of everyone. ... Rappers and athletes are taught they need to think the same as the media/politicians. If they have an opinion that is opposite the mainstream, they're called crazy. More people need to wake up and speak their mind."

The comment was not publicly viewable, but Stop Antisemitism said that the comment was brought to its attention via a screen recording of a Facebook post that included Jackson's comment. Jackson's statement acknowledged the comment.

"I want to sincerely apologize for recent comments that I made on social media," Jackson's statement read. "While it was certainly not my intent to offend, my wording was careless, and it was in poor judgment to wade into such a discussion without the full context. My comments were in no way reflective of our program or university and I accept full responsibility for my words and will learn from this experience going forward.

"To be clear, antisemitism has no place in our society, and I reject all forms of hate. I'm embarrassed by my mistake but proud to work at a diverse institution where we can learn from each other's cultures. I promise to be better moving forward for myself, our program and our institution."

Jackson was hired prior to the 2022 season from Northern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football DBs coach Dan Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic Facebook comment