ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt football DBs coach Dan Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic Facebook comment

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcRX5_0izTk5Un00

Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson released a statement Friday night apologizing for recent Facebook comments defending Kanye West over antisemitic comments .

The Twitter account "Stop Antisemitism" criticized Jackson for the comments, which according to a screenshot posted on the account said that , "Kanye is two steps ahead of everyone. ... Rappers and athletes are taught they need to think the same as the media/politicians. If they have an opinion that is opposite the mainstream, they're called crazy. More people need to wake up and speak their mind."

The comment was not publicly viewable, but Stop Antisemitism said that the comment was brought to its attention via a screen recording of a Facebook post that included Jackson's comment. Jackson's statement acknowledged the comment.

"I want to sincerely apologize for recent comments that I made on social media," Jackson's statement read. "While it was certainly not my intent to offend, my wording was careless, and it was in poor judgment to wade into such a discussion without the full context. My comments were in no way reflective of our program or university and I accept full responsibility for my words and will learn from this experience going forward.

"To be clear, antisemitism has no place in our society, and I reject all forms of hate. I'm embarrassed by my mistake but proud to work at a diverse institution where we can learn from each other's cultures. I promise to be better moving forward for myself, our program and our institution."

Jackson was hired prior to the 2022 season from Northern Illinois.

SCOUTING REPORT Vanderbilt football score prediction vs. South Carolina: Scouting report

BASEBALL SCHEDULE Vanderbilt baseball 2023 schedule includes home series with UCLA, two tournaments

QB BACK? Vanderbilt football quarterback AJ Swann expected to start vs. South Carolina, Clark Lea says

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football DBs coach Dan Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic Facebook comment

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville student charged with false report, threatening mass violence towards school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence towards a school. The 14-year-old student from Cameron Prep Middle School was determined to have been the same person who both made and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at a school this week, Metro Police report.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy