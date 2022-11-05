Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant
Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown. Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just...
Photo Of Kevin Durant Going Viral
A photo of Kevin Durant from Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards is going viral.
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet
The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz?
LeBron James has been dealing with lingering foot soreness and a non-COVID illness for over a week now. Despite the ailments, the 37-year-old has not missed a game for the 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers, though he hasn’t quite looked like himself on the court. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in […] The post Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record following the Lakers' loss to the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham drop takes on Anthony Davis’ 2 shots in 2nd half vs. Cavs
After two straight wins against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers have proceeded to drop their next two games to drop to 2-7. In their latest loss, a 114-100 defeat at the hands of the scorching Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers managed to keep the game close, even leading by six at the halftime break. But they faltered in the end, struggling to score in the second half as Anthony Davis was limited to a mere two shot attempts after the halftime intermission.
‘I don’t see that spark’: LeBron James’ dismal season gets painfully honest assessment from ex-teammate
This is quite easily one of the worst seasons LeBron James has had over his long career. The Los Angeles Lakers star has looked absolutely awful on the floor. There have been many times this season where his play was a big reason for their losses. This isn’t the LeBron that most of us know.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. A 2-7 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 73 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s outlook on Commanders team ownership
The Washington Commanders are expected to be sold after controversial owner Daniel Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help “explore potential transactions involving the team.”. It appears a DC native and one of the biggest names in the NBA is interested in putting some of his own money...
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle reveals key 3-point advice from JJ Redick amid increasing role
CAMDEN, NJ — With James Harden sidelined for a month, the Philadelphia 76ers need to band together and play the best they can. One of the players that Doc Rivers is turning to is Matisse Thybulle, who has seen a big uptick in minutes after not playing much in the Sixers’ first few games of the season.
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0