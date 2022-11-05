ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16

CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
SAN JOSE, CA
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Fresno St. 55, Hawai'i 13

FRES_Mims 22 run (Montano kick), 1:59. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 7 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 7:16. FRES_Brooks 16 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), :41. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 59 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 6:22. Fourth Quarter. FRES_Remigio 11 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 14:18. FRES_Gilliam 7 run (Lynch kick), 9:33. HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley...

