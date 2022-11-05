Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
The Golden State Warriors might have a serious James Wiseman problem
The Warriors and the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad James.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
SFGate
San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16
CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
NBA roundup: Short-handed Warriors cap 0-5 trip
November 5 - Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence caused by a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Friday night.
Lakers News: Latest On Health Of Patrick Beverley
Pat Bev's status heading into today's matinee.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers go for their eighth straight win against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. This is the second game on a five-game road swing for the Cavs, who were without All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in a 112-88 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: The Los Angeles Clippers might want to consider tanking
If you came to the NBA on Sunday looking for good teams taking advantage of mediocre-to-bad teams, it was your day. Not an upset to be found (at least by record) as some of the league’s most fun squads showed off what makes them so. Into the action we go.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
SFGate
Fresno St. 55, Hawai'i 13
FRES_Mims 22 run (Montano kick), 1:59. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 7 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 7:16. FRES_Brooks 16 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), :41. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 59 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 6:22. Fourth Quarter. FRES_Remigio 11 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 14:18. FRES_Gilliam 7 run (Lynch kick), 9:33. HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
