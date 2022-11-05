ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Terry Mansfield

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Local non-profits hosts 'Sneaker Ball' in Sacramento to support young men of color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local non-profit is taking strides to help close the college achievement gap for young men of color. The organization, Improve Your Tomorrow, hosted a Sneaker Ball at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento this weekend. Organizers told ABC10 around 200 people attended the event and guests wore black tie outfits with a fresh pair of kicks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Firefighters tackle 90-acre grass fire in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A wind-fueled fire charred 90 acres of grass and brush in south Sacramento Sunday, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said in a Tweet. Firefighters rushed to the 10800 block of Florin Road around 11:21 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a vegetation fire. The fire ran through multiple properties and fence lines which crews say caused challenges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
macaronikid.com

Sacramento (Christmas) Holiday in the Park (Arden Park)

Time: 6-8PM Location: Arden Park, 1000 La Sierra Drive Sacramento, CA 95864.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Storm arrives in Northern California bringing rain, snow

CALIFORNIA, USA — People in Northern California have been rushing to stock up on supplies to prepare for the first major storm of the season. Shovels flew off the shelves as the Ace mountain hardware store was packed with customers getting last minute supplies. It was all in preparation for the Sierra to once again transform itself into a winter wonderland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
