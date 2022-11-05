Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Duke vs. Boston College Football Highlights (2022)
Duke vs. Boston College: For the first time since 2018 the Blue Devils are bowl eligible. Duke went on the road Friday night and defeated Boston College, 38-31. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard was 16 of 24 for 158 and a touchdown through the air. Leonard also ran the ball 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jaquez Moore had 105 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. For Boston College, Emmett Morehead threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 27 for 45 passing in his first career start.
No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will return to the league’s championship game on Dec. 3. The Tigers won the division for a sixth time in eight seasons when No. 22 Syracuse fell at Pittsburgh 19-9 earlier Saturday. That defeat leaves Clemson, 6-0 in ACC play, two games in front of the Orange, No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 North Carolina State in the division with two league games remaining. The Tigers have previously defeated Syracuse, the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack this season. Clemson had reached the ACC championship game six straight seasons — winning them all — from 2015-2020 until falling short last season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Highlights vs. James Madison
The Louisville Cardinals found real success with their running game against James Madison. Tiyon Evans was the Cardinals leading rusher and was one of two Louisville running backs with over 100 rushing yards. Evans has 126 yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries.
Preview: Duke (0-0) opens the Scheyer era against Jacksonville (0-0)
Following a secret scrimmage against a Top 5 opponent and a convincing exhibition victory over Fayetteville State last week, it's finally time for the Duke Men's Basketball program to raise the curtain on the Jon Scheyer era. The rookie head coach who took over for Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski...
AOL Corp
With MJ Morris at QB, here’s what we learned about NC State in win over Wake Forest
N.C. State’s Carter-Finley magic claimed a big victim Saturday night and put the Wolfpack’s season back on track for something special. The No. 21 Wolfpack tied a school record with its 16th consecutive home victory, knocking off No. 20 Wake Forest, 30-21, behind its rising star of a freshman quarterback, sure-handed receivers and a stout defense.
FOX Sports
Morris, defense lead No. 21 NC State past No. 20 Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-year passer MJ Morris threw for three scores while No. 21 North Carolina State's defense thrice picked off Sam Hartman to beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21 on Saturday night. Morris threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22...
UNC and NC State rise in AP Top 25 football poll. Four ACC teams in latest rankings
UNC (No. 15) and NC State (No. 17) both moved up in AP poll after their wins on Saturday. Clemson, now No. 12 after its loss at Notre Dame, remains the ACC’s highest-ranked team. FSU is at No. 25 following its win at Miami.
SFGate
Fresno St. 55, Hawai'i 13
FRES_Mims 22 run (Montano kick), 1:59. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 7 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 7:16. FRES_Brooks 16 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), :41. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 59 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 6:22. Fourth Quarter. FRES_Remigio 11 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 14:18. FRES_Gilliam 7 run (Lynch kick), 9:33. HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley...
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Jacksonville odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 7 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is opening the Jon Scheyer era following the retirement of long-time coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jacksonville is looking to build on a strong 2021-22 campaign, as it went 21-10 last season.
UNC vs. UNCW Preview
ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress) "I don't see it as too much of a difference. I've only been a head coach for one year and so I really feel like that for a long time I will be in a position of listening and learning, and I love being in that position. And I'm enjoying it. I feel the same way this year as I felt last year. I'm excited for the upcoming season and I'm excited for the experiences that we're going to have this year. We're in a good spot." — UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
Comments / 0