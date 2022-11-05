ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Veterans make suggestions at November Veteran Town Hall

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elTRS_0izThlFj00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A veteran town hall was held at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 at 430 West Pike Street on November 4 at 1 p.m.

These town halls are to keep veterans updated and to ensure that they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed by Senior VA officials.

At this specific town hall, new information was shared regarding the medical center, along with information on the PACT ACT and the Whole Health Program . They also partnered with the Veteran’s Benefit Administration, in which they shared more details on the PACT ACT and how veterans can move through that process.

Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg

The medical center also expressed what benefits are available to veteran’s and how they can find the resources and links on their website.

Veterans had an opportunity to voice their concerns on Friday to senior veterans affairs officials. Most had questions regarding their benefits, while others suggested new ways to receive information for future meetings. Great ideas were shared, and officials have said that they plan to look into the suggestions and try to accommodate the best they can.

Barbara Forsha, Louis A. Johnson Medical Center, executive director, told a 12 News Reporter what she hopes veterans take away from these town halls. She said, “after attending a town hall, I want them to know what it is that we can provide for them. Um, and that we want to be their provider of choice. We want them to come to us, want us – want to feel comfortable in the care that they are getting, and um, that they truly understand everything that we have to offer them.”

When Forsha accepted her position as executive director, she wanted to find a way to communicate with veterans and receive feedback so that they can better adjust and fix possible conflicts or problems for their own patients. This also means that VA officials could hear suggestions on different stuff, what is working and what is not, and how to navigate certain things. She decided to start the Veteran Town Halls this past Spring.

This was the last town hall that will be held until the 2023, however, dates are still being decided as of November 4. It is of Barbara Forsha’s vision to have these town halls every six months, considering that a lot of things can change in that amount of time. You can keep updated on future events by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY

Marion County 2022 General Election Guide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents will have a lot to vote for during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Marion County is in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District. Voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Davis Health System hosts living will and estate planning event

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Davis Health System Foundation hosted a Five Wishes community event at the Myles Center for the Arts on the campus of David and Elkins College on Thursday. Officials invited the community to a free community dinner where a special presentation was given on the Five Wishes advance care planning program. Those […]
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Church restoration project creates a Center of Hope

Over the summer, the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church was gifted their former church property on Cleveland Avenue that had been sold in the late 1980s. Now, church members, elders and community members are working to restore it for use as a community outreach site called Mt. Zion's Center of Hope.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg businesses celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on November 4. Gore Luxe Development LLC and Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite opened Friday morning at the Gore Building located at 209 West Pike Street in Clarksburg. The hotel, originally built in 1913, has been converted to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy