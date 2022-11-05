Veterans make suggestions at November Veteran Town Hall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A veteran town hall was held at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 at 430 West Pike Street on November 4 at 1 p.m.

These town halls are to keep veterans updated and to ensure that they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed by Senior VA officials.

At this specific town hall, new information was shared regarding the medical center, along with information on the PACT ACT and the Whole Health Program . They also partnered with the Veteran’s Benefit Administration, in which they shared more details on the PACT ACT and how veterans can move through that process.

The medical center also expressed what benefits are available to veteran’s and how they can find the resources and links on their website.

Veterans had an opportunity to voice their concerns on Friday to senior veterans affairs officials. Most had questions regarding their benefits, while others suggested new ways to receive information for future meetings. Great ideas were shared, and officials have said that they plan to look into the suggestions and try to accommodate the best they can.

Barbara Forsha, Louis A. Johnson Medical Center, executive director, told a 12 News Reporter what she hopes veterans take away from these town halls. She said, “after attending a town hall, I want them to know what it is that we can provide for them. Um, and that we want to be their provider of choice. We want them to come to us, want us – want to feel comfortable in the care that they are getting, and um, that they truly understand everything that we have to offer them.”

When Forsha accepted her position as executive director, she wanted to find a way to communicate with veterans and receive feedback so that they can better adjust and fix possible conflicts or problems for their own patients. This also means that VA officials could hear suggestions on different stuff, what is working and what is not, and how to navigate certain things. She decided to start the Veteran Town Halls this past Spring.

This was the last town hall that will be held until the 2023, however, dates are still being decided as of November 4. It is of Barbara Forsha’s vision to have these town halls every six months, considering that a lot of things can change in that amount of time. You can keep updated on future events by clicking here .

