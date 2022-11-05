Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
ISP investigating crash that killed 2 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday morning. ISP said that around 7:50 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on IN 56 just east of Shields Road in Washington County. When they arrived to the scene...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
wdrb.com
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
953wiki.com
New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation
Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Investigating Police-Involved Shooting in Harrison County
Laconia, Indiana - Friday, November 4, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff's Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators...
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting at Hikes Point restaurant identified by coroner
The man who died after being shot at a fast food restaurant in Hikes Point on Friday has been identified by the coroner's office. Quinton Jones, 33, died after being shot in the 2900 block of Breckinridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. That's where a KFC restaurant is located. Video in...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
