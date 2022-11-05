Read full article on original website
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Ja Morant pulls out his 'Ja-ggles' after behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke
Ja Morant walked past the halfcourt line by himself with a look of amazement on his face after his latest highlight play. Morant slung a left-handed behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke between two Charlotte Hornets defenders. The highlight caused Morant to raise his hands in a circular form around his eyes for his signature "Ja-ggles" celebration.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Memphis basketball lands blockbuster commitments from Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor gave their verbal commitments to Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway on Saturday. Williams is a five-star combo guard and Taylor is a four-star forward. The Class of 2023 recruits, who are teammates at San Ysidro (Calif.), are currently on unofficial visits with the Tigers and announced their commitments on Instagram. They join a Memphis recruiting class that already includes four-star guard Carl Cherenfant and three-star guard Ryan Forrest. ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Cam Johnson's Injury
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't offer much to say when asked about Cam Johnson's injury.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis remains listed as questionable (as of 7:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
ESPN
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
ESPN
Mavs' Spencer Dinwiddie alleges ref used obscenity after tech
DALLAS -- Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie took issue with referee Tony Brothers' actions during Friday night's 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors, accusing the veteran official of wrongly whistling him for a technical foul and then using profane language to describe him while speaking to one of his Dallas teammates.
Lakers: Projecting How L.A.’s Point Guard Rotation Will Shake Out When Dennis Schröder Returns
Darvin Ham has already made his presence known with the rotations he is comfortable with having on the court
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Nets-Hornets Game
Terry Rozier is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
