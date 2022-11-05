'Magical season': Annville-Cleona makes quick work of Camp Hill to advance to title game

Everyone on the Annville-Cleona football team, from the coaching staff to the junior varsity players, have a mission and that is to have the first football picture in the school's gymnasium.

That mission was very clear as the Little Dutchmen pounded Camp Hill, 42-13, in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A tournament.

"Whether it's the new school or the old school, there is a picture on the wall of all the district champions, and my goal is to be on that wall," A-C head coach Matt Gingrich said of what drives the team. "I see all the people that I grew up idolizing, and I want to get this team on that wall forever, for the rest of their lives.

"We talk about that goal, and I think that now that the kids know that's the goal they walk by and see it and they understand. ... There's no football picture up on that wall, and that's the goal. Get that football picture on the wall."

Annville-Cleona (8-3) will host Trinity in this week's championship game with one goal in mind: Win.

The Little Dutchmen jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on a Phoenix Music 45-yard touchdown run. Cael Harter (10 carries, 141 yards) scored on the next A-C possession from 3 yards out, capping a drive that lasted over seven minutes and set the stage for the rest of the game.

Annville-Cleona ran for 424 yards and added another 32 yards passing while holding Camp Hill to just 27 yards on the ground and 112 in the air. The Little Dutchmen also held a 22-7 advantage in first downs.

"It's just a magical season," A-C's Dominic Funk said of what the win means. "We put so much time and effort in. ... We've been putting in the work to get here."

What it means

Annville-Cleona will become just the fifth Lebanon County football team to reach a district championship game and will attempt to become the first champion.

Key play

The first play after a Camp Hill touchdown cut the Little Dutchmen lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter, Cael Harter took a hand-off up the gut, broke a pair of tackles and sprinted 80 yards for the touchdown. Annville-Cleona added another score before the half to make it a three-score game at the break.

By the numbers

Little Dutchmen senior running back Phoenix Music broke the single-season school record for rushing yards in a season last week and added to that record with 162 yards on 23 carries. He is now at 2,060 yards for the season.

Unsung heroes

Funk ran for just 175 yards in the regular season but ran the ball eight times for 67 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Also give a nod to the players in the trenches as the Little Dutchmen won the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

"Our O-line played amazing," Funk said of the play of the line. "They really did great in the trenches. Our D-line got after the quarterback, and he hasn't been pressured like that all season long."

They said it

"I don't even know how to put it into words," A-C sophomore running back and D-lineman Jonathon Shay said of the win and advancing. "It's a great feeling. ... It means a lot."

What's next

Annville-Cleona will host Trinity for the District 3 Class 2A title on either Friday, Nov. 11, or Saturday, Nov. 12.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: 'Magical season': Annville-Cleona makes quick work of Camp Hill to advance to title game