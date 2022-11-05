ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

WESH

Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22

The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Where to find resources on Florida voting, election information

Florida — Voting may seem overwhelming at times, especially with many races and measures you'll be weighing in. Emma Stevens is a first-time voter who is home from college, and she didn't expect to have so much "homework" while figuring out how to vote on races and the various local and state measures on the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Tropical disturbance takes aim at Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is creeping closer to Florida's east coast and chances of development have risen significantly. The National Hurricane Center gives the system, which is located over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, a 90% of formation in the next five days and 80% in the next two days.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
FLORIDA STATE

