WESH
DeSantis, Crist hold campaign events in Central Florida as Election Day grows closer
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In Commitment 2022, leadership for the Sunshine State is on the line and the top candidates for the major parties are once again proving how vital central Florida is for victory. Gov. Ron DeSantis is counting on Seminole County going red on Tuesday. That's exactly...
WESH
Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
WINKNEWS.com
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour at Alico Arena
Governor Ron DeSantis is on the campaign trail and on Sunday night he stopped by Alico Arena in Fort Myers. This event at the Florida Gulf Coast University area is part of his “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour”. Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people showed up to...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
WESH
Watches issued for Central Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole formed near the Bahamas. According to the National Hurricane Center, a prolonged period of hazardous weather is expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week. As of just before 1 p.m., the...
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
click orlando
DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
WESH
Where to find resources on Florida voting, election information
Florida — Voting may seem overwhelming at times, especially with many races and measures you'll be weighing in. Emma Stevens is a first-time voter who is home from college, and she didn't expect to have so much "homework" while figuring out how to vote on races and the various local and state measures on the ballot.
WESH
Tropical disturbance takes aim at Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is creeping closer to Florida's east coast and chances of development have risen significantly. The National Hurricane Center gives the system, which is located over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, a 90% of formation in the next five days and 80% in the next two days.
Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida
Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
WESH
Officials: Florida woman accused of voting in different states
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of voting in different states has been arrested. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Cheryl Leslie, 55, voted in both Alaska and Florida in the 2020 primary and federal elections. According to investigators, in Palm Beach County, Leslie voted early...
WESH
Central Florida nonprofit selected to run at NYC Marathon, raises $20,000
A Central Florida nonprofit, who pushes for kids and teens to get active, is taking action this weekend in New York. For the third year in a row, GROW Central Florida was selected as a charity partner for this year's New York City Marathon. Seven people are in the big...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Here’s where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. In preparation for the inclement weather, sandbags can be picked up by Winter Park residents on Monday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ward Park/Showalter Field Parking Lot, located at 288 Perth Lane.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
click orlando
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
