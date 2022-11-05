I'm hoping the DA follows through as the family wishes and brings charges against the brutality of the officer's that cuffed Cantu while he was bleeding out. They will win there lawsuit. SAPD~ DO BETTER
Thank god !! Prayers for your son. God will keep his hand on him !! Prayers for full recovery
Very thankful this young man is doing better. I understand the officer involved was wrong; however, the young man did drive off, disobeying the officer's direction to step out of the vehicle. All too often police are condemned for their actions without any accountability other part of the alleged offender. Was he scared, I'm sure, but all he had to do was step out of the vehicle. The officer involved has turned himself in and for sure will face the consequences of his actions.
