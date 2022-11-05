SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for Joanna Luna, 13, of San Antonio. She was reported missing in August. Law enforcement officials said she was abducted by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. They described Luna as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, five foot five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and purple slides.The suspect named by police, Rodriguez is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.Police said Luna and Rodriguez are traveling in a U-Haul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE4438.If you know anything about their whereabouts you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO