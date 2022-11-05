ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 128

girl has no name
2d ago

I'm hoping the DA follows through as the family wishes and brings charges against the brutality of the officer's that cuffed Cantu while he was bleeding out. They will win there lawsuit. SAPD~ DO BETTER

Reply(12)
11
Debra Veazey
2d ago

Thank god !! Prayers for your son. God will keep his hand on him !! Prayers for full recovery

Reply(5)
25
Paula Barnhart
2d ago

Very thankful this young man is doing better. I understand the officer involved was wrong; however, the young man did drive off, disobeying the officer's direction to step out of the vehicle. All too often police are condemned for their actions without any accountability other part of the alleged offender. Was he scared, I'm sure, but all he had to do was step out of the vehicle. The officer involved has turned himself in and for sure will face the consequences of his actions.

Reply(21)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Amber Alert issued for abducted San Antonio teen Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for Joanna Luna, 13, of San Antonio. She was reported missing in August. Law enforcement officials said she was abducted by Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez, 17. They described Luna as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, five foot five inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and purple slides.The suspect named by police, Rodriguez is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.Police said Luna and Rodriguez are traveling in a U-Haul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE4438.If you know anything about their whereabouts you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while sitting on porch at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Sunday night while sitting on the front porch of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Iowa Street, near South Pine Street. A neighbor told officers that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family still searching for missing 25-year-old man in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – The search continues for a 25-year-old man in south Bexar County who was last seen on Oct. 30. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. His brother, Zachary Wiseman and his sister, Chelsea Martinez said they’re doing everything they can to find him.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy