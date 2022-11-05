Since its last eruption in 1984, the volcano Mauna Loa has stayed a quiet photo backdrop until recently. On October 27, 2022, scientists recorded a spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Hawaii officials have been warning people, telling them to prepare for anything that might happen. “Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster,” explained Talmadge Mango, the administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defence. The earthquakes could go on for a while before any eruption could happen. Scientists are unsure if or when Mauna Loa erupt, but they’re hopeful of no eruption happening whatsoever.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO