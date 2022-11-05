Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
One Injured Person Freed from Wreckage in 60 Freeway Rollover in Moreno Valley
A male motorist was injured Sunday evening when an SUV overturned on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Moreno Valley. The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley Freeway west of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters reported the male driver was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita
A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
2urbangirls.com
Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
danapointtimes.com
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which did not list a place of residence for Martin.
Brea man arrested after driving intoxicated, fatally striking pedestrian in Garden Grove, fleeing scene: Police
A 26-year-old Brea man has been arrested after he drove while intoxicated and fatally struck a man in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, then tried to flee the scene, according to police. Alexis Lopez was driving a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma just before 2 a.m. when he hit an unidentified 53-year-old transient in the 12000 […]
Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove
Authorities say a 26-year-old driver was in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Garden Grove. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street where a white Toyota Tacoma was suspected of colliding into a pedestrian. Police say an officer was in the area and was able to locate the suspect vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene without stopping, nor rendering aid. According to authorities, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Police identified the suspect as Alexis Lopez of Brea. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Investigator Mihalik at (714) 741-5925.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 76, Killed By Truck in Irvine; Motorist Stays at Scene
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white Chevrolet Silverado was going...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo
A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Injured in Rollover Crash Involving Big Rig on 60 Freeway
A motorist was injured Friday in a collision between a tractor-trailer and sedan on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that caused the smaller vehicle to roll on the freeway, blocking one lane. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on the westbound Moreno Valley Freeway at Jack Rabbit Trail,...
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Injured in Big Rig Traffic Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on...
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire
A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
One person killed, another injured in crash involving big rig in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said.The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard, according the California Highway Patrol.Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:15 a.m. rushed one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a county fire department dispatcher.It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at a hospital.A Sigalert was issued at 5:38 a.m. shutting down the Nos. 1,2,3, and 4 lanes of the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard for an unknown duration
Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway
A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12.
Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday.The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.A white Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on East Yale Loop, toward Witherspoon, when it struck the woman, who was crossing over East Yale Loop before the intersection, Davies said.Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene."The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation," she said. "`Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 949-724-7047.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Dispute with Another at North Hills Motel
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
Comments / 0